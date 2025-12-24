College Football Playoff team loses two-time All-American to transfer portal

Tulane finished the regular season as American Athletic Conference champion and secured the AAC’s automatic berth into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, closing the year with a 12–1 record.

Unfortunately, the Green Wave’s historic season ended with a 41–10 loss to Ole Miss in the first round, as the Rebels dominated from the opening kickoff and advanced to face No. 3 Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Jon Sumrall, Tulane’s head coach since December 2023, guided the program to consecutive conference-title contention and the 2025 AAC crown before taking the open Florida job on November 30, agreeing to a six-year deal worth nearly $7.5 million annually.

Now, one of the Green Wave’s cornerstone players is set to leave alongside him.

On Wednesday, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that Tulane All-American interior offensive lineman Shadre Hurst is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Hurst is a redshirt junior interior lineman who has started 36 career games for the Green Wave, earning First-Team All-AAC honors and All-American recognition in both 2024 and 2025.

Tulane’s athletic department also placed Hurst on multiple preseason national watch lists in 2025, including the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Pro Football Focus graded Hurst with a 90.5 pass-blocking mark, placing him among the nation’s highest-rated pass protectors at his position.

Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first half against Memphis | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Before arriving at Tulane, Hurst was a Cartersville (Georgia) high-school product who earned First Team All-State honors from the AJC and First Team All-Region 7-AAAAA recognition.

He also emerged as one of the Southeast’s top heavyweight wrestlers, finishing state runner-up as a junior before winning a state championship as a senior.

Despite those accolades, Hurst was an unranked prospect who held just five offers—Tulane, UMass, Washington State, Chattanooga, and Southeast Missouri State.

Now, he is widely viewed as both an NFL prospect (projected third- to fourth-round pick) and a highly attractive Power Four transfer target in need of experienced interior offensive line help.

