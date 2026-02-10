Chaos reigned supreme in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle across college football.

From the end of the 2025 regular season up until the last day of the portal's two-week entry window on Jan. 16, thousands of players from all levels of college football decided to scour the landscape for new destinations in 2026. No group of players received more attention than the quarterbacks shuffling across the Power Four ranks.

One potential entry into the NCAA transfer portal was Washington starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Days after signing NIL extensions with the Huskies, he made the stunning decision to enter the portal in early January. Following threats of legal action from the university and his agent's decision to drop him, Williams reestablished his commitment to the Huskies.

2025 was a promising first season for Williams as Washington's starter. He finished the season with 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while rushing for 611 yards and six more touchdowns. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the league's coaches.

Williams' potential redemption in 2026 is something the media is eyeing as the offseason wears on. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports unveiled a list of bold predictions for each team in fellow CBS college football reporter Brandon Marcello's way-too-early top 25 rankings.

Washington was No. 19 in the rankings, and Nagel predicted Williams would redeem himself by leading the Huskies to the College Football Playoff.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) is forced out of bounds by Boise State defensive back Jeremiah Earby (6) in the LA Bowl | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"After a brief flirtation that he now admits was a mistake, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. returns to Washington needing to make up for the offseason drama that raised questions about his commitment," Nagel wrote.

"Year 3 is his chance to prove he is the quarterback the Huskies envisioned when he arrived. Much of the starting offensive line returns, but Williams will need to step up as the primary playmaker and carry the offense without his top rusher and leading receiver from last season."

Washington has been an occasional participant in the 12-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Huskies' first appearance was in the 2016-2017 installment under Chris Petersen, which ended with a loss to Alabama (24-7) in the Peach Bowl.

The other appearance was under Kalen DeBoer in the 2023-2024 College Football Playoff, beginning with a win over Texas (37-31) in the Sugar Bowl and ending with a loss to Michigan (34-13) in the national championship.

Two of the Big Ten's three 2025-2026 College Football Playoff participants appear on the end of Washington's schedule in Indiana and Oregon. The Huskies also take a trip to USC at the beginning of October, another team in position to fight its way into a College Football Playoff in 2026.