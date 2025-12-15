Former Under Armour All-American QB entering transfer portal

The number of college football players planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal on January 2, 2026, has reached nearly 650, and counting.

Constant movement has become the norm across the sport. Long gone are the days when players stuck around at one program for four or five years.

In the current era of college football, the majority of players will transfer at least once, and many will transfer multiple times.

The quarterback market will feature plenty of big names. A former blue-chip prospect is the latest addition to the group.

Former UA All-American Quarterback Transferring For Second Time

According to On3's Pete Nakos, redshirt sophomore Appalachian State quarterback JJ Kohl will transfer for the second time, searching for his third college program in four years.

Kohl was a top-150 recruit and the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class. He participated in the Elite 11 and the Under Armour All-American Game.

An Iowa native, Kohl signed with Iowa State out of high school. He appeared in four games over two seasons with the Cyclones, completing 9/11 passes for 23 yards and rushing six times for 32 yards.

Kohl transferred to Appalachian State following the 2024 season. He began the season as a backup behind redshirt junior AJ Swann. However, Swann dealt with injuries, leading Kohl to start in six of his appearances.

On the season, Kohl completed 133/216 passes for 1,465 yards with 14 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. He rushed 30 times for 50 yards and another score.

In his second start, Kohl connected on 21/32 passes for a career-high 309 yards and 4 touchdowns. He passed for 200 or more yards in four games while tossing at least one score in seven of his eight appearances.

Kohl wasn't guaranteed to be the starter at Appalachian State in 2026. He'll likely be searching for a scenario where he'll be able to command a quarterback room and play a ton of snaps next season.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound signal-caller has shown his potential in flashes. There's still a lofty ceiling Kohl could reach if everything comes together.

Kohl is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

