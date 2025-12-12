College football RB enters NCAA transfer portal after near-1,000 yard season

An all-conference running back coming off a productive season will be entering his name into the college football transfer portal looking for a new school in 2026.

Mercer running back CJ Miller will put his name into the NCAA transfer portal in the search for a new program next season, according to On3 Sports.

What CJ Miller has done on the field

Miller is coming off a solid outing this past season, totaling 953 yards on the ground and scoring 11 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry over 12 games for the Bears.

He went over 100 yards in five appearances and scored a touchdown in nine games, adding multiple scores in five contests.

Miller’s best production came in a four-point victory against East Tennessee State, running 29 times for a season-high 172 yards and scoring twice while covering almost 6 yards per attempt.

Last season as a freshman, Miller played in 13 games, running for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns on 76 carries.

Going forward, Miller will have two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining for whatever program he signs with in 2026.

How the college football transfer portal works

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

