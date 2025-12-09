College football's most heartwarming transfer story emerges on Tuesday

While many around college football are bitter and jaded about the transfer portal, it certainly still has power to work for good. The portal is often about money and opportunism over playing time, but sometimes, the stories of the portal are actually positives-- stories about human resiliance and dedication.

While those stories might be more rare, one emerged on Tuesday with a player leaving Georgia's program. That might not sound like positive or heart-warming news, but in the case of a player who looked unlikely to ever again play college football, his potential transfer is an amazing story.

Spurlin's transfer

Georgia tight end Pearce Spurlin has entered the transfer portal. Spurlin is a massive four-star recruit who came to Georgia planning to be a star tight end. He playing sparingly in 2023 as a freshman, catching three passes. But Spurlin then found himself headed for the sideline due to a suprise congenital heart condition. Spurlin took a medical disqualification from Georgia in March 2024.

A shocking return to college football

But after an extensive workup with an NFL roster worth of doctors and specialists, Spurlin now finds himself cleared to return to football. Because of the NCAA's rules surrounding medical disqualification, he can't play again at Georgia, so Spurlin is entering the portal in order to return to the field. While Georgia bids a warm goodbye to Spurlin, there are others who have benefitted from feel-good portal stories,

Brother-to-brother connection.

One of the most obviously heart-warming portal stories has to be Fernando Mendoza. Looking to move on after a couple of seasons at California, Mendoza didn't have to look far to find his next recruiter. His brother, Alberto, spent a season with the Hoosiers and was able to offer Fernando the inside story of Curt Cignetti's amazing work within the Hoosier program. One transfer later, Indiana is No. 1 and Mendoza may win the Heisman Trophy as a Hoosier.

A social education transfer

Some other portal moves are less publicized but still significant. Former Alabama offensive lineman Dayne Shor hit the portal and used it to publicize mental health issues. While Shor could doubtlessly have testified on the prestige of the Alabama program, he admitted that he was dealing with mental health issues like depression and anxiety that caused him to seek a fresh start. Shor ended up at Akron, able to use the portal to bring attention to a major issue that impacted him.