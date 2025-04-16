College football spring transfer portal opens today: What you need to know
The 2025 college football transfer portal opens up again today as the spring transfer window unleashes the floodgates once again for one final time before the season finally kicks off.
After watching their teams in practice, coaches have one more opportunity to patch up areas of concern on their rosters and make final decisions ahead of this fall.
Here's what you need to know as college football's transfer portal window opens again.
NCAA Transfer Portal Dates
College football’s spring transfer portal window opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes again on Friday, April 25, according to the NCAA’s official rules.
Players must enter the portal on one of the designated days inside the transfer window in order to be eligible to play at their next school for the 2025 football season.
NCAA rules do not restrict players on when they can transfer, so if a player enters the portal outside either of the formal transfer windows, they must sit out one year of competition.
Graduate students can enter the transfer portal at any time.
Players do not have to commit to another school or sign with a team during the window itself, but they must officially enter their names into the portal during the prescribed days.
The winter and spring transfer windows were shortened by a combined 15 days by the NCAA this offseason, in hopes they can bring some stability to rosters.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks
-