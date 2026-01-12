Top-ranked remaining transfer portal WR linked to major college football programs

The top-ranked wide receiver still yet to make a commitment out of the college football transfer portal is set to make a decision soon, and he appears to be down to three likely destinations to choose from heading into the 2026 season.

DeAndre Moore, Jr., the former four-star wide receiver prospect who suited up for Texas this past season, is down to a pair of other SEC programs and a new contender out of the Big 12 as he prepares for his next school, according to On3 Sports.

Where is Moore trending?

Colorado is a new school that is trending to earn Moore’s commitment as Deion Sanders prepares another transfer-centric roster turnover this offseason, and looks to be in the market for a wide receiver to help resurrect his passing offense next fall.

Deion Sanders’ passing offense ranked a meager 95th out of 136 teams in FBS this past season, averaging just 6.6 yards per pass attempt with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Consequently, the Buffaloes averaged even worse when it came to scoring average, putting up just under 21 points per game, ranking 116th in the country in 2025.

While the Buffs are expected to return receiving production including Joseph Williams and Hykeem Williams, they’re still hoping to acquire a game-breaking WR1 who can elevate the passing game, and Moore is a player who fits that description.

SEC schools in the mix

Will Stein will make his debut as head coach at Kentucky this coming season, and his school emerged as one of the candidates to be in the picture for Moore’s recruitment.

Stein faces a mandate to dramatically improve the Wildcats’ offensive output amid a several-season stretch recycling through quarterbacks who have failed to live up to their billing in a unit that ranked 96th nationally in production this past season.

Hardley Gilmore IV and Cameron Miller entered the transfer portal this offseason, depriving the Kentucky offense of two targets who could have helped.

Ole Miss is also in the picture for Moore as it looks to revamp an offense that loses not only quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after his NCAA case was denied, but also watching as four of their leading wide receiver targets are set to have their eligibility exhausted.

Deuce Knight came over from Auburn to help at the quarterback position, but the Rebels are still looking for options at wideout and Moore would be an ideal fit.

What he’s done on the field

Moore has played in 35 games and started 16 contests during his time at Texas, and placed second on the team with 38 grabs for 532 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

His best outings came against Arkansas and Georgia, in the former case scoring three times with 74 yards and covering 75 yards on 5 receptions in the latter contest.

In the last two seasons, Moore has caught 77 passes for 988 yards and scored 11 touchdowns with the Longhorns.

As a consequence of that production, Moore quickly emerged as one of the most highly-regarded wide receivers in the 2026 college football transfer portal rankings.

Moore debuted as the No. 5 wideout in the portal and sits in the No. 1 position among those wide receivers who are still available in the portal, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Moore has one season of NCAA eligibility remaining, and is looking to make it count.

(On3)

Read more from College Football HQ