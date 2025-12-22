Major SEC program emerges as favorite to sign 4,000-yard transfer quarterback

Not long after it was reported that quarterback Byrum Brown intends to enter the college football transfer portal, one notable SEC program quickly emerged as a likely favorite to sign him for the 2026 season.

And in the process would set up a reunion in what has been a very productive head coach-quarterback pairing as that coach embarks on a new job at a historic program.

Brown to the SEC?

Auburn has emerged as the “clear” favorite to sign Byrum Brown out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Alex Golesh departed the USF program to become the next head coach at Auburn during this year’s active coaching cycle, and he could get one of his most productive players to help build a firm foundation on The Plains.

The expected departure of quarterback Ashton Daniels into the portal and the exit of former starter Jackson Arnold from the Tigers would theoretically open up a place for Brown to assume the starting quarterback duties next season.

Auburn is also seeking to keep five-star quarterback prospect Deuce Knight in the program, according to the report.

What Brown can do for you

Brown has been one of college football’s more productive quarterbacks during his career at USF, completing almost 65 percent of his pass attempts and averaging almost 220 yards per game, scoring 92 all-purpose touchdowns with 19 interceptions.

This past season, USF won landmark games against College Football Playoff hopeful Boise State and on the road against SEC power Florida with Brown at the helm.

The quarterback completed 66.3 percent of his passes while covering 3,158 yards in the air, scoring 28 touchdowns, and throwing just 7 interceptions.

As a rusher, Brown had 1,008 yards with 14 additional touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

(On3)

Read more from College Football HQ