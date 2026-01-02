No. 1 defender in transfer portal linked to two major college football programs

The most highly-regarded defensive player in the 2026 college football transfer portal is switching schools ahead of next season, and now two major programs have emerged in the running to sign him.

Former four-star defensive end Chaz Coleman is exiting the Penn State program, and the current race to acquire him is down to one Big Ten powerhouse and a blue blood from the SEC.

Ohio State remains the favorite to land Coleman out of the transfer portal, but Tennessee is also considered to be a school to watch to earn his commitment, according to On3 Sports.

Buckeyes need a good pass rusher

Ohio State is expected to lose much of its best edge rushing production to the NFL Draft and needs to find some young, promising replacements, and Coleman fits the bill.

Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald are on the way out, and there is a strong possibility that linebacker Arvell Reese will do likewise.

Coleman brings desirable traits, plenty of long-term upside, and is from the state, all good reasons why the Buckeyes would be interested.

Vols in the picture?

The addition of Tennessee into the race is noteworthy, as the school hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the same position.

A reunion between Knowles and one of his most promising former players at Penn State would be a notable move by a Vols defense in need of improvement after ranking 91st in FBS this past fall.

Early production

A former four-star prospect from Warren, Ohio, the edge rusher was given playing time at Penn State as a true freshman this past season, notching 8 stops with 3 tackles for loss, adding 1 sack, a forced fumble, a pair of fumble recoveries, and a pass defense in that time.

Coleman was considered the No. 25 ranked defensive and the No. 8 prospect from the state of Ohio as a high school player, according to a consensus of the national recruiting services.

Top-ranked defensive transfer

Following news of his intention to transfer, Coleman quickly shot up to the No. 1 position nationally as the best player in the portal, according to the latest 247Sports Composite standings.

Since then, other players have overtaken Coleman in the overall player rankings, but he remains the top-ranked transfer portal player on the defensive side of the ball, per the 247 pecking order.

“Chaz Coleman has been one of the most dynamic true freshman pass rushers in college football this season,” Rivals scouting director Charles Power said in an assessment of the player.

That early production and continued promise is expected to cost a school considerable money, as Coleman is projected to command a seven-figure package wherever he lands as a transfer, according to the On3 report.

How the NCAA transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

