Four-star transfer WR linked to current College Football Playoff contender

One of the more promising wide receiver prospects in the SEC is set to enter the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season, and a current playoff team appears to have emerged as one of the select few programs in contention to sign him up.

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson announced his intention to transfer before next season, and the redshirt sophomore will have two years of NCAA eligibility left, as a new report has connected him with the reigning Big 12 championship team.

College Football Playoff contender emerges

Texas Tech has emerged as a school to watch in the effort to sign Wilson out of the transfer portal, according to a report from On3 Sports.

Wilson started five games for Florida this past season, finishing with 27 receptions for 239 yards and 3 touchdown catches.

But after news broke that Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is set to leave the program after a regime change that saw Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall named Billy Napier’s successor, it appears Wilson won’t be around for the rebuild.

Wilson was named the No. 21 overall player in the 2026 transfer portal cycle and is considered the No. 5 ranked transfer wide receiver, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Not only Wilson?

Securing a pledge from a wide receiver of Wilson's potential would be quite a gain for the Red Raiders, but the program may also be in line to make a play for a major transfer quarterback, too.

Brendan Sorsby is poised to leave Cincinnati when the transfer portal opens up, and the same report also linked Texas Tech to the quarterback in what could be a lucrative pairing alongside Wilson.

Texas Tech has been active

Texas Tech enjoyed historic results on the football field this past season, largely on the back of a massive effort to retool the roster in what was an active transfer portal campaign.

The school spared no expense in attracting new talent, signing nearly two-dozen players from the portal in time for the 2025 season, revamping its defense into one of the best in the country.

Texas Tech won its first Big 12 championship as a result, and earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech’s offense was also highly-productive in 2025, ranking fifth in total yards per game, with nearly 481 on average, and second in points per game (42.5).

How the college football transfer portal works

College football’s transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, but that hasn’t stopped a flurry of players from entering their names for consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2-16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.

Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.

And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

