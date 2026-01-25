College football transfer portal: Saturday's 5 biggest moves

While the transfer portal is closed for entry, several top players are still working out their portal picks. Saturday included a top-flight SEC wide receiver making a move in the conference, while Miami dealt with some coming and going. Finally, a surprising addition was added to a College Football Playoff team. Here's the five biggest portal moves of Saturday.

Cayden Lee to Missouri

Ole Miss receiver Cayden Lee is on the move to Missouri. Lee had a slightly disappointing 2025 season after impressing in 2024. Lee ended up ninth in the SEC in receiving yards in 2024, snagging 57 passes for 874 yards. In 2025, he ended up with 44 catches for 635 yards and three scores.

Lee isn't the only Rebel headed to Ole Miss, as QB Austin Simmons, who opened the season as Ole Miss's starter, will likely be the starting QB for the Tigers. The 5'11" Lee should be a productive slot receiver for MIssouri and has all-SEC potential in 2026.

Keona Davis to Miami

Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis is headed for Miami. The long and athletic Davis (6'5", 275 pounds) had become an impressive contributor for the Huskers as a sophomore in 2025. He had 32 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Davis had entered the portal after his freshman season at Nebraska in 2024, but then withdrew. He figures to be a solid contributor in an impressive Miami defense that will need to remain stout in 2026.

Tommy Kinsler to Ole Miss

The portal giveth and the portal taketh away. Kinsler is leaving Miami to head to Oxford. Kinsler is a massive 6'6", 330 pound tackle who saw action in 12 games as a backup for the Hurricanes, giving him 19 total appearances in his three seasons in Miami.

Kinsler will have two years to play and should be at least a rotational part of the Ole Miss offensive line under Pete Golding in 2026.

Bobby Washington Jr. to Missouri

Washington is also headed out of Miami and is bound for Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers, who had a good day in the portal. Injuries sidelined Washington for the entire 2025 season. He previously had seven tackles in 14 games across 2023 and 2024, mostly on special teams.

At 6'3" and 225 pounds, Washington has the build to contribute in the SEC. He's got two years left and should help Missouri's defense in the fall.

Ernest Willor Jr. to James Madison

When a player goes from a team that failed to make a bowl to a team that made the College Football Playoff, that sounds pretty normal. But Wisconsin to James Madison is a bit more surprising. But Willor, who was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class, never saw the field at Wisconsin.

He'll instead look to make an impact at JMU and at 6'4" and 250 pounds, the talented EDGE should immediately help new coach Billy Napier make his mark with the Dukes.