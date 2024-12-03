College football transfer portal tracker: Live updates in 2025 cycle
As the 2024 college football regular season comes to an end, much of the sport’s focus now turns to the 2025 transfer portal cycle, as potentially thousands of players prepare to take their chance at another school in time for next season hoping to find the right fit.
College football’s transfer portal officially opens up on Dec. 9, 2024, opening the way for what has become one of the most vital recruiting and roster-building tools coaches have at their disposal.
Here’s your guide to the most impactful players known to have entered, or expected to enter, the NCAA college football transfer portal for the 2025 cycle in preparation for next season.
QB Darian Mensah: The signal caller leaves Tulane having passed for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns this past season while completing 66 percent of his pass attempts, reportedly headed for Duke.
WR Jalil Farooq: Although he missed all but 2 games this year, the former Oklahoma target had 82 catches for 1,160 yards and 7 touchdowns over the last 2 seasons.
LB/DB Kendal Daniels: The former Oklahoma State hybrid defender has 240 career tackles with 7.5 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 13 pass breakups, and 5 interceptions in his career.
DL Gabe Brownlow-Dindy: Despite his previous five-star rating as a recruit, the lineman played just 16 snaps this season, logging 80 over 3 years, with 3 stops and 0.5 sacks at Texas A&M.
WR De’Zhaun Stribling: The former Washington State transfer spent 2 years at Oklahoma State, covering 882 yards off 52 receptions this past season.
WR Eric Singleton, Jr.: The ex-Georgia Tech wideout had 104 catches for 1,468 yards with 9 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
TE Luke Hasz: A former top 100 overall recruit a year ago, the former Arkansas target should be one of the best players at his position in the portal, catching 42 passes for 577 yards and 7 TDs in 2 years.
QB Isaac Wilson: The freshman quarterback had 1,510 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 9 games for Utah.
WR Nic Anderson: The wideout set a Sooners freshman record touchdown record last season when he scored 10 times, but missed most of this year with an injury.
OT: Makylan Pounders: A veteran blind side blocker is leaving Mississippi State after logging 574 snaps in 10 games and after playing 10 games for Memphis last season has 1 year left of eligibility.
QB Jackson Arnold: A top-10 recruit prior to landing at Oklahoma, the quarterback started 9 games, throwing 12 touchdowns, rushing for 3 more with just 3 interceptions.
QB Cade McNamara: The former Michigan and Iowa signal caller threw for 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over the last 2 seasons and needs a waiver for a 7th year.
QB Conner Harrell: With two years of eligibility left, the former North Carolina quarterback played in 6 games this past season, totaling 682 yards and 6 touchdowns in his career.
QB Conner Weigman: The former Texas A&M starter played in 9 games over the last 2 years, completing 62 percent of his throws for 1,875 yards with 16 touchdowns.
WR KC Concepcion: The former NC State wideout had his best outing in 2023, when he caught 71 passes for 839 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
WR Micah Hudson: A former five-star recruit for Texas Tech this past year, the wideout played in 8 games, catching 8 passes for 123 yards.
WR C.J. Daniels: The wide receiver spent this past season with LSU, catching 42 passes for 480 yards and has 21 touchdowns over 2,439 yards in his career.
DL Cole Brevard: The ex-Purdue defensive lineman has 38 stops with 9 TFLs and 2.5 sacks in 38 career games and also played at Penn State.
WR Camden Brown: The wideout played 12 games at Auburn this season, catching 7 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
DE Kelby Collins: An edge rusher, the former Florida player appeared in 12 games with 23 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks with 4 quarterback hurries.
WR Tyler Morris: Over the last 3 years, the Michigan wide receiver has 39 receptions for 470 yards with 3 touchdowns.
QB Thomas Castellanos: The former Boston College quarterback has one year of eligibility left, throwing for 3,614 yards with 33 touchdowns and 19 picks and ran for over 1,000 yards last year.
QB Miller Moss: The quarterback had 2,555 passing yards with 18 touchdowns in 9 games for USC, including a 378-yard showing in a win against LSU but was benched for Jauden Maiava.
WR Johntay Cook: A former four-star prospect and Texas wide receiver, Cook announced in November he would leave the program after catching 8 passes for 137 yards.
DB Julian Humphrey: After starting at cornerback for Georgia, he was placed in a reserve role late in the season, recording 10 tackles and breaking up 4 passes in 11 games prior to that move.
WR Eric Rivers: The wideout broke FIU records for the most receiving yards in a season and for receiving touchdowns (12).
QB Ta’Quan Roberson: The quarterback is a 56.4 percent passer with 2,188 yards and 13 touchdowns against 8 interceptions, rushing 3 more times, most recently at Kansas State.
QB Zach Pyron: The Georgia Tech quarterback played in 19 games over the last 3 seasons, throwing for 995 yards with 5 TDs and 7 picks over that time, rushing for 6 more touchdowns.
QB Kaidon Salter: The former Liberty quarterback played in 25 games over the last 2 years and last season had 32 touchdowns passing and 12 scores rushing for over 1,000 ground yards.
RB Caleb Hood: The North Carolina running back had 393 rushing yards over the last four seasons while scoring 2 touchdowns while posting a 4.5 yard per carry average.
QB Chubby Purdy: The quarterback played 2 years at Florida State and was at Nebraska for 2 more before landing at Nevada, posting less than 1,000 yards with 6 TDs and 7 INTs.
QB Ryan Browne: The former Purdue quarterback has completed almost 60 percent of his passes for 636 yards with 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and is a dual rushing threat.
RB Jordan Louie: The ex-North Carolina tailback didn’t appear for the team this season and played in one game last year, with one carry for no yards.
QB Matt Sluka: After a dispute with UNLV over an NIL deal, the quarterback entered the portal in October and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WR Cyrus Allen: The former Texas A&M starter caught 18 passes for 269 yards with the Aggies and has 1,794 all-purpose yards in his collegiate career.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
