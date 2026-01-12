Two elite college football programs in battle for Top-5 transfer portal wide receiver

One of the more highly-considered wide receivers still remaining in the college football transfer portal is scouting a new school for the 2026 season, and it appears his list of contenders has been narrowed to two realistic candidates.

Former five-star wide receiver prospect Mylan Graham has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and after securing interest from multiple schools initially, he is now focused on two potential landing spots, according to On3 Sports.

Graham is considered the No. 5 overall wide receiver still available in the 2026 college football transfer portal, according to the 247Sports Composite.

What schools are in contention?

One of those schools is his current one, as Ohio State is said to still be in the market to retain Graham for next season, according to the report.

The other program in consideration is Notre Dame , which quickly emerged as the favorite to secure Graham away from the Buckeyes, and which is still considered the most likely destination for the wide receiver as things stand right now.

For a while, it appears that Graham to Notre Dame was inevitable, but the Buckeyes are said to be making a new and inspired push to keep their former wide receiver recruit.

Graham is still in conversation with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the program “remains in the picture” for the player, according to the report.

Where Ohio State is now

The departure of Brian Hartline, who is set to become the next head coach at UCF next season, has paved the way for Cortez Hankton to step in as wide receivers coach, and he has also been in contact with Graham hoping to keep him in scarlet and gray.

“A source around Ohio State believes they can get Graham back,” the report noted.

Graham has been working out at the Buckeyes’ facility during the process, even as the Fighting Irish initially emerged as a contender to get him on their roster.

Wide receiver has been a position of considerable strength in recent seasons, thanks in no small part to Hartline’s efforts, but since news of his exit became public knowledge, the Buckeyes lost four wide receivers off their roster this offseason.

One of them, Quincy Porter, departed Ohio State for Notre Dame already this offseason.

Irish are scouting a WR1

Notre Dame is in the market for a wide receiver out of the transfer portal this season after learning that team leader Malachi Fields intends to enter the NFL Draft.

CJ Carr returns as the Irish starting quarterback, and while the team retains Jordan Faison and Jaden Greathouse, among other targets, the wide receiver position remains an area of primary interest for Notre Dame in the transfer portal.

When will he decide?

Graham is poised to make his final decision between Notre Dame and Ohio State most likely some time between the start of this week and Thursday, according to the report.

(On3)

