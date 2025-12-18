D2 All-American drawing strong transfer portal interest from multiple FBS programs

With each day that passes, the calendar draws closer to January 2, 2026, when the 15-day NCAA transfer portal window officially opens.

The portal is filling up by the minute as roughly 800 college football players have publicized their intentions to search for a new home this offseason. The movement isn't confined to just the FBS; plenty of standouts at the FCS and D2 levels will be available on the market.

Some transfers are seeking more playing time, while others are looking for an opportunity to show they can compete with the best.

D2 All-American Developing Into Coveted Portal Option

Earlier this month, junior linebacker Tristan Exline, who has earned D2 All-American honors in consecutive seasons, announced he was entering the portal. Exline has a strong chance of making the leap to the FBS level.

The University of Texas Permian Basin product is drawing interest from a handful of programs, and he's already scheduled five official visits.

According to On3's transfer portal tracker, Exline has trips set to Florida State, FAU, North Texas, UTSA, and Buffalo. He will begin his round of visits in early January.

UT Permian Basin LB Tristan Exline has January official visits scheduled to Buffalo, UTSA, North Texas, FAU and Florida State, per his reps @thebizofathlete. https://t.co/QKMTVKqeac — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 17, 2025

Exline was an unranked recruit in the 2023 class before emerging with his performance over the last two seasons. This fall, he totaled a career-high 143 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 pass deflection.

The Texas native had six games with 10+ tackles, including a whopping 20 total tackles in two separate contests. He recorded at least one tackle for loss in ten games. The productive campaign landed Exline second-team All-American honors, along with a first-team all-conference and conference defensive player of the year bid.

In 2024, Exline was an honorable mention All-American after recording 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 4 pass deflections.

Exline has nearly 300 career tackles to his name, along with 39 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in 37 games.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Could Exline become the latest D2 standout to move up to the FBS and shine?

Read more on College Football HQ

• $45 million college football head coach reportedly offers Lane Kiffin unexpected role

• Paul Finebaum believes one SEC school is sticking by an ‘average’ head coach

• SEC football coach predicts major change after missing College Football Playoff

• Predicting landing spots for the Top 5 college football transfers (Dec. 17)