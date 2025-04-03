Promising ex-Stanford WR Emmett Mosley enters NCAA football transfer portal: reports
Stanford’s loss could be another team’s gain as a young, promising wide receiver has elected to change schools ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Ex-Cardinal wide receiver Emmett Mosley has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal and is looking for a new school this fall, according to multiple reports.
Mosley is coming off a productive season in which he led all ACC freshman players with 48 receptions while covering 525 yards and scoring 6 touchdowns in his debut outing.
The wide receiver is ranked No. 42 among his position in the portal, according to 247Sports, and still has multiple years of NCAA eligibility.
His decision to leave Stanford comes after the school made a sudden change at the head coaching position after Troy Taylor was found to be the subject of two internal probes into his workplace behavior.
Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck relieved Taylor and engaged former NFL head coach Frank Reich to lead the program on an interim basis for the 2025 season while he conducts a nationwide search for Taylor’s permanent replacement.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-