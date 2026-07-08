$10 Million College Football QB Darian Mensah Makes Major Off-Field Decision

The landmark decision by quarterback Darian Mensah to transfer from Duke to Miami right before the college football portal closed could prove to be one of the most consequential moves made by a single player this offseason.

It’s also turning out to be a profitable one for a signal caller whose reported total NIL value has been rumored to reach the $10 million mark, according to multiple insiders.

New deal for Mensah

Now, the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback has given his name and likeness to the latest luxury watch NIL partnership in college football, as Mensah has agreed to a deal with Derby Watch Supply, according to On3 Sports.

College football’s most valuable player?

That appears to be the new opinion among experts, as Mensah currently ranks No. 1 among all college football players in terms of overall NIL valuation.

The quarterback moved into the top overall position with a reputed estimation worth $6.5 million, according to the latest figures compiled by On3 Sports, using a proprietary algorithmic projection of an athlete’s contract and market value.

That puts Mensah ahead of luminaries like Ohio State star receiver Jeremiah Smith, Ole Miss signal caller Trinidad Chambliss, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore ($5 million estimation each) and new LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt ($4 million).

Miami gains a productive QB

Initially a transfer from Tulane to Duke last season, Mensah proved an instant upgrade to the Blue Devils’ offense that ranked 11th nationally in total output.

He finished the year with 3,646 passing yards, a figure that ranked first among all ACC quarterbacks and put him at fourth best in the country in passing production.

Mensah’s 30 passing touchdowns ranked the fifth most in FBS last fall, culminating in a run for Duke that resulted in an historic ACC championship.

Controversy around Mensah’s transfer

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The decision by Mensah to transfer from Duke to Miami became one of college football’s defining NIL controversies, highlighting the growing tension between player mobility and contractual obligations.

After publicly committing to return to Duke under a reported multi-million NIL agreement, Mensah suddenly entered the transfer portal, landing immediately at Miami amid rumors of a $10 million price tag.

How quickly and expensively it all went down naturally led to allegations of tampering, and the basically nonexistent enforcement tools that schools have to appeal to in the new market.

“ It’s like they robbed a bank in broad daylight, walked out with no mask, and no alarms went off,” an anonymous ACC general manager said of the Mensah situation at the time.

Duke responded with a lawsuit alleging breach of contract, sparking a national debate over whether NIL agreements should restrict athletes’ ability to transfer.

While the dispute was ultimately resolved through a settlement, the case revealed the still-evolving legal and financial landscape in college football, where traditional commitments increasingly intersect with stark marketplace realities.

In the meantime, Mensah continues to earn until the college football season kicks off.