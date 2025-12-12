First-Team All-Conference college football player enters transfer portal

The 2025 college football regular season has officially concluded.

12 FBS college football programs were selected to the 2025 College Football Playoff on Sunday. 70 other FBS programs received invitations to bowl games that will be played from Dec. 13 to. Jan. 2, 2026.

College football players at all levels can enter the NCAA transfer portal during a window that runs from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, 2026. Over 500 college football players have already announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

Among the players who have announced their intent to enter the transfer portal is Bowling Green linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron. He is looking to play for a third school with one year of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Bowling Green standout LB Gideon ESPN Lampron plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰This season he totaled 119 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 2 FF, and 1 PD⁰⁰Received All-MAC First Team honors⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/IKM2nNaqYU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2025

The 6-foot, 220-pounder played his first three seasons of college football at Dayton. He redshirted for the 2022 season but made the 2022 PFL Academic Honor Roll.

Lampron started one game for the Flyers in 2023 but saw time in all 11 games as a rotational piece. He finished the season with 51 tackles, a sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Lampron's numbers increased significantly in 2024. He logged 99 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss while forcing two fumbles, deflecting two passes and blocking a pair of field goal attempts. The accolades for Lampron in 2024 included First Team FCS All-America, First Team All-Pioneer Football League and Buck Buchanan Award finalist.

Lampron finished his one season at Bowling Green with 119 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles and a pass deflection. He earned All-MAC First Team defense for his efforts.

Bowling Green hired former Ohio State and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George as its head football coach in March. Former Falcons coach Scot Loeffler departed to coach quarterbacks for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The newest Falcon has landed!!! Your new Falcon Football Head Coach @EddieGeorge2727 pic.twitter.com/3iZwBVqhud — BGSU Athletics (@BGSU_Athletics) March 10, 2025

Both of the Falcons' non-conference wins in 2025 were at home against Lafayette (26-7) and Liberty (23-13). The losses were on the road against Power Four schools in Cincinnati (34-20) and Louisville (40-17).

The Falcons' lone MAC home win in 2025 was against Toledo (28-23). The home losses in conference play came against Central Michigan (27-6), Buffalo (28-3) and Akron (19-16).

Bowling Green lost its first three MAC road games at Ohio (35-20), Kent State (24-21) and Eastern Michigan (27-21). The Falcons ended conference play and the 2025 season on a good note with a win over Massachusetts (45-14) on Nov. 25.