First-team All-conference player announces transfer portal decision

James Madison completed the 2025 campaign as one of the country’s breakout teams, winning the Sun Belt and earning a College Football Playoff berth before falling 51–34 to No. 5 seed Oregon in the first round.

Despite the loss, the postseason appearance marked a watershed moment for the program and significantly elevated JMU’s profile on the national recruiting and transfer markets.

That momentum was followed by expected offseason turnover, particularly after head coach Bob Chesney accepted the UCLA job.

In the weeks that followed, several contributors entered the transfer portal, with multiple departures tracked across national outlets.

The most notable exits included starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who committed to UCF, and star running back Wayne Knight.

At the same time, James Madison moved aggressively to reload.

The Dukes announced the addition of five transfers earlier in the cycle and continued to bolster the roster with the official signing of wide receiver Corey Scott on Friday.

At West Florida, Scott made an immediate impact, earning Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year honors and first-team All-GSC recognition during the 2024 season after redshirting in 2023.

He appeared in 10 games that year, recording 34 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

He took another step forward in his breakout 2025 campaign, totaling 63 receptions for 1,018 yards and four receiving touchdowns, emerging as one of the Argonauts’ most productive offensive weapons and attracting interest from multiple FBS programs.

A Jacksonville, Florida, native, Scott played high school football at the Episcopal School and entered college as a lightly recruited prospect.

He received just three offers out of high school, ultimately committing to West Florida over Bethune-Cookman and UT Martin, before becoming a high-level transfer target.

West Florida's Corey Scott runs down field as UWF takes on Chowan University at PenAir Field. | John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the early January visit window, Scott drew official visits and interest from several Power-5 programs, including Michigan State and Virginia Tech.

Missouri and Wisconsin also reportedly expressed interest, underscoring multi-program demand for an experienced, tape-proven wide receiver.

For James Madison, Scott provides immediate experience against physical Division II competition, a clean two-year eligibility window, and proven production highlighted by a 1,000-yard season — projecting as a low-risk, potentially high-reward addition for a program reloading after a CFP run.

For Scott, James Madison offers FBS exposure, a clear path to early playing time, and the visibility that comes with joining a program fresh off its first College Football Playoff appearance.

