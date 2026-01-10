$1.8 million QB set to visit fourth college football program in transfer portal

Missouri finished the 2025 campaign as an interesting mix of promise and turnover under sixth-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

The Tigers posted an 8–4 regular-season record, going 4–4 in SEC play, and leaned heavily on a dominant run game led by sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy, who finished with 1,649 rushing yards (second most in college football) and 16 touchdowns on 256 carries (6.4 yards per carry).

However, the quarterback position quickly became a central offseason storyline when starter Beau Pribula re-entered the transfer portal.

On3’s Pete Nakos has tracked Pribula’s early January visit cycle, which included stops at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, followed by a visit to Washington as the Huskies navigated uncertainty surrounding Demond Williams.

On Friday, Nakos also reported that Pribula is expected to visit Tennessee, adding another SEC program to his growing list of suitors.

Pribula began his college career at Penn State, where he redshirted and served as a backup from 2022–24 before transferring to Missouri for the 2025 season.

In 2025, he completed 182 of 270 passes (67.4%) for 1,941 yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions across 10 games, while adding 297 rushing yards and six rushing scores on 95 carries, making him one of the more intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks available with both Big Ten and SEC experience.

That experience, paired with his production, has also made Pribula one of the more marketable players in the portal, with an NIL valuation reported in the neighborhood of $1.8 million as he navigates a crowded quarterback market this offseason.

A Central York (PA) product, Pribula was a three-star high school prospect and the No. 27 quarterback in the 2022 class per 247Sports, signing with Penn State over more than a dozen offers, including Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) throws during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

All four programs Pribula has been linked to make sense for different reasons.

Virginia Tech stands out as a logical reunion target, as James Franklin’s staff has been actively pursuing quarterbacks and has prior Penn State ties to Pribula, while Georgia Tech is looking to replace the expiring Haynes King era after losing depth when backup Aaron Philo transferred to Florida.

Washington, meanwhile, has hosted multiple quarterback visitors amid uncertainty surrounding Williams, as the Huskies look to stabilize the position within a program that offers Power-4 exposure and strong NIL opportunities.

At Tennessee, Josh Heupel’s offense has historically prioritized mobile playmakers, and ongoing quarterback turnover makes a veteran option like Pribula appealing, particularly with senior starter Joey Aguilar expected to move on.

