Major college football programs lose transfer portal recruitment for $2 million QB

Florida’s 2025 season was turbulent, as the Gators underwent a midseason coaching change by firing Billy Napier on October 19 after a 3–4 start.

The program’s struggles continued under interim head coach Billy Gonzales, with Florida losing four of its final five games to close the year.

Jon Sumrall, who recently led Tulane to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, was hired on November 30 on a six-year, $44.7 million contract.

Yet, the coaching transition sparked significant roster turnover, with multiple players entering the transfer portal, including sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.

Lagway announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 15, just weeks after Sumrall’s hiring, immediately becoming one of the most high-profile quarterbacks on the market.

His reported NIL valuation, estimated at approximately $2 million, positions him among the highest-paid players in college football.

On Thursday, Lagway made his decision official, committing to Baylor after reportedly meeting with head coach Dave Aranda in Waco, ending weeks of speculation that had linked him to several programs, most notably Florida State and Louisville.

The current expectation is DJ Lagway will transfer to Baylor, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports.



The former 5-star recruit ranks as the No. 15 overall player in the portal. It's a huge win for Baylor, which brings Lagway home to Texas. https://t.co/9aOoHPtB3R pic.twitter.com/uqTjW8mY6x — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 8, 2026

Louisville surfaced early in the process due to Jeff Brohm’s track record of aggressively targeting transfer quarterbacks and the program’s reputation as a quarterback-friendly system, positioning the Cardinals as a perceived high-upside developmental landing spot.

Florida State, meanwhile, was reported as a possible destination because of geographic proximity, roster needs at quarterback amid its own portal activity, and indications that Lagway made an early visit to Tallahassee during the initial transfer window.

Despite rumors that Lagway would ultimately land at one of those two programs, he instead chose to return home to Texas.

Baylor emerged as the preferred destination due to an open quarterback competition and a staff seeking a high-ceiling passer, offering Lagway a clearer opportunity to reset and compete for immediate playing time.

The move also carried a personal connection, as Lagway’s father, Derek Lagway, played at Baylor from 1997 to 2001.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) stiff arms Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (51) | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway arrived at Florida following a standout high school career at Willis (Texas), where he was a consensus five-star recruit and earned 2023 Mr. Texas Football honors.

During the 2025 season, his second as the full-time starter, Lagway completed 213 of 337 passes (63.2%) for 2,264 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, while adding 136 rushing yards on 71 attempts.

However, his 127.0 passer rating represented a notable regression from the 154.9 rating he posted during his freshman 2024 campaign, reflecting the broader offensive inconsistencies Florida faced throughout the year.

Even so, for Baylor, landing a former five-star quarterback with national name recognition, proven starting experience, and direct family ties to the program represents a significant portal victory.

Read More at College Football HQ