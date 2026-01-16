Former 5-star Colorado OL Jordan Seaton linked to another SEC program

Ranked as the best remaining player in the NCAA transfer portal, Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton was expected to field interest from some of the biggest programs in college football.

From the moment he announced that he'd be entering his name into the transfer portal, the two programs that were linked to him the most were the Texas Longhorns and the Oregon Ducks. A development that wasn't surprising by any means, considering they are two of the biggest spenders in the country, and Seaton is reportedly expected to command a deal in the $3.5-$4.5 million range.

As visits have started to be scheduled, with Texas expected to host him on Friday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported a surprising candidate to land Seaton on Thursday evening.

"Sources: Colorado transfer offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is on a visit to Mississippi State," wrote Thamel. "The Bulldogs’ offensive line coach is Phil Loadholt, who was Seaton’s first offensive line coach at Colorado. Seaton is ESPN’s No. 4 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal."

Loadholt was an ace recruiter for Colorado, landing them two four-star offensive linemen during his time in Boulder. Since taking on the offensive line coaching role at Mississippi State, Loadholt has also brought in a handful of impressive recruits in the trenches, but somehow landing Seaton over the massive programs that after him would be the biggest win of them all.

As a recruit, Seaton was ranked as the No. 13 player, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 4 player in the state of Florida in the class of 2024. He announced his commitment to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on FS1's "Undisputed," picking them over programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee and Maryland.

He started in all 22 games he played in at Colorado, earning All-Big 12 honors this season, and being named a freshman All-American last season.

His transfer portal saga, while brief, has been quite controversial. As confirmed by college football insider Josh Pate, Seaton had the Colorado creative department make him a video that he expressed was to announce he'd return to Colorado.

However, instead of using it to announce his return to Boulder, Seaton used that very video to announce he planned to move on.

Regardless of the antics, whatever lucky program that ends up landing Seaton will undoubtedly have one of the best pass-blocking offensive linemen in all of college football. It is unclear when he plans to announce his commitment, but it's fair to assume that it will be relatively quick given how the academic calendars are set to align.