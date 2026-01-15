Former 5-star named No. 1 OT in transfer portal rankings

Colorado finished 2025 with a 3–9 overall record (1–8 Big 12), a steep decline from its 2024 turnaround season (9–4, 7–2 Big 12) and the program’s worst mark since coach Deion Sanders arrived in 2023.

Adding to the disappointing campaign, Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced Monday that he is leaving the program and plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Seaton was a two-year starter at left tackle in Boulder and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025, despite missing Colorado’s final three games due to injury.

According to ESPN Research, Seaton surrendered just three pressures and zero sacks in pass protection during the 2025 season, ranking among the nation’s top pass protectors and underscoring his consistency in pass protection.

After starting 22 games over two seasons at left tackle, Seaton is viewed as a potential first-round NFL prospect, a high-ceiling, mobile tackle with prototypical size, foot speed, and the ability to kick and mirror, with two years of eligibility remaining.

Before arriving in Boulder, Seaton was a high-end recruit out of IMG Academy (Florida), rated a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a result of his recruiting profile, early success, and remaining eligibility, Seaton has been widely viewed as one of the top players in the transfer portal, a reputation reinforced Wednesday when ESPN’s latest portal rankings listed him as the No. 4 overall player and the top offensive tackle available.

“It’s extremely rare to see a potential first-round draft pick at left tackle enter the transfer portal, but Seaton is leaving Boulder and making a big move ahead of his junior season,” ESPN’s Max Olson wrote.

Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As one of the top players in the transfer portal, multiple outlets have cited high-level suitors already in the mix, with Oregon and Texas frequently mentioned as early front-runners.

Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Miami, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and other Power Four programs have also been linked as potential landing spots.

Programs with immediate needs at offensive tackle, whether to protect a high-value quarterback or improve run blocking, would be adding a near–NFL-ready left tackle capable of starting immediately.

NIL market dynamics further elevate Seaton’s value, as elite offensive tackles remain among the most coveted portal assets. Seaton is already viewed as one of the most marketable tackles in college football, with an estimated NIL valuation of approximately $1.7 million.

