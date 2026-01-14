Former 5-star QB signs with SEC powerhouse over three major college football programs

The NCAA transfer portal continues to be full of surprises this offseason, and the best representation of that is the decision made by USC quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Ranked as the No. 21 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2025 by On3, Longstreet played sparingly this past season for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. He found himself serving as the backup to Jayden Maiava, who has started 17 games over the past two seasons for the Trojans.

Longstreet entered his name into the transfer portal shortly after it was revealed that Maiava would be returning for his senior season, with many expecting he'd look for a clearer path to the field.

Despite being linked to programs such as Tennessee, Oregon and Miami, all of which will likely need a new quarterback next season, Longstreet announced on Wednesday that he'd be heading to LSU.

While this gives him a chance to play for another one of college football's best offensive minds in first-year head coach Lane Kiffin, he joins a quarterback room that is just as crowded as the one he left.

The Tigers have already invested millions into landing Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Sam Leavitt, and also added one of the most productive quarterbacks from the FCS level in Elon's Landen Clark.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Leavitt, who ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, is more than likely guaranteed the starting spot, Longstreet will have a chance to take over what many expect to be a championship-caliber program in 2027. Standing in his way will be Clark, who was named the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year this past season.

While Longstreet finished his high school career at Centennial in Corona, California, he is originally from both Texas and Tennessee, and has family members in Louisiana.

In his lone season at USC, Longstreet threw for 103 yards and one touchdown, completing 13-of-15 passing attempts, while also rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns. There were also murmurs that Longstreet was expecting a larger role with USC down the stretch, but ultimately never ended up becoming a key part of the offense.

For USC, the departure of Longstreet leaves their quarterback room with Maiava and four-star freshman Jonas Williams, likely meaning they will have to dive into the portal and make an addition for depth ahead of the season as well.

Tough blow for the Trojans, but it's safe to say the future in Baton Rouge is looking bright under Kiffin.