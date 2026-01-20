Former All-American QB announces college football transfer portal decision

With Indiana's title win, the search for the next undervalued quarterback prospect will be a major 2026 college football story. One such player announced his transfer portal decision. He entered 2025 with All-American accolades, but had a disappointing junior season ahead of a new landing spot.

Actually, that career description mirrors Miami QB Carson Beck, who came up one big play shy of his own national title story. While the Arch Mannings and Dante Moores of the world will still thrive, the narrative for a top quarterback can take many stories.

A new landing spot for All-American QB

Former Florida International QB Keyone Jenkins has made his portal decision and will spend 2026 with the Central Florida Knights. Jenkins was chosen as a 2025 G5 All-American by HERO Sports. In his second season of starting for FIU, Jenkins passed for 2,557 yards and 22 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 2024. Jenkins briefly put his name into the transfer portal after that 2024 season, but two weeks later, decided to return to FIU.

Jenkins's career journey

But while FIU improved from four wins to seven wins in 2025, Jenkins struggled. On the season, he passed for 1,742 yards and nine touchdowns against six interceptions. Jenkins struggled with a groin injury that sidelined him for three games. When he did play, the results were inconsistent. He passed for nearly 300 yards twice in his final four games, but also threw for just 49 yards in his team's bowl loss.

Jenkins had an interesting high school recruitment. The outstanding Miami prep QB initially picked FIU, then flipped late in the recruiting year to Auburn, only to flip back to FIU again a month later on Signing Day. But now, Jenkins will get his power conference opportunity.

Central Florida's new addition

Central Florida was 5-7 a year ago, a game shy of bowl eligibility. Tayven Jackson was the starting QB in 2025, but the former Indiana and Tennessee passer ultimately made his portal pick for North Texas. UCF brought back coach Scott Frost ahead of the 2025 season, doubtlessly looking to recreate the magic of Frost's 13-0 season in 2017. McKenzie Milton led that UCF team, passing for 4,037 yards and 37 touchdowns.

After the difficult 2025 season, Jenkins slid to the No. 49 QB in On3sports' transfer portal rankings. That said, that spot was just ahead of former No. 1 overall 2023 high school QB prospect Malachi Nelson, now en route to Syracuse. Central Florida will take a flier on the passer with career totals of 6,713 yards and 42 touchdowns.