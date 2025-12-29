Former five-star prospects set to enter the college football transfer portal

The NCAA has adjusted its transfer portal window following the 2025 college football season, creating just one transfer period compared to multiple windows in previous years. The next transfer portal window will open on Friday, January 2, 2026, and stay open until January 16.

Although the portal has not yet opened, players have been declaring their intentions to enter the portal for several weeks. Among those who have already made their intentions to transfer public are several players who were rated five stars, the highest recruiting rating possible, coming out of high school. Here are the former five-star prospects who are expected to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday.

DJ Lagway, QB, Florida

Florida finished this past season 4-8 in DJ Lagway's first season as the starter at quarterback in Gainesville. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Expectations from the Florida faithful were high when DJ Lagway was named the starter entering the Gators' 2025 season. Coming out of Willis High School in Texas, Lagway threw for 8,392 yards and 100 touchdowns in his prep career, earning Gatorade National Player of the Year honors as a senior. Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by On3 and No. 3 by 247Sports, Lagway spent his true freshman season learning under veteran starter Graham Mertz before assuming the reins to the offense as a sophomore.

The 2025 season got off to a rocky start for Florida, however, with the Gators losing three of their first four games and head coach Billy Napier losing his job midway through the regular season. The issues that plagued Florida during its 4-8 campaign this past season ran deeper than just quarterback play, but Lagway’s performance did not meet expectations. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound passer threw 16 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while starting all 12 games

Dylan Raiola, QB, Nebraska

Dylan Raiola started the first 22 games of his Nebraska career before a broken leg sidelined him in November. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Among the biggest names entering the Transfer Portal this cycle is Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola. The son of former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, the younger Raiola was a five-star prospect out of Buford High School in Georgia, ranking No. 2 overall in the 2024 recruiting class according to Rivals and No. 7 overall according to 247Sports.

Raiola had an interesting recruitment, originally committing to his home-state Georgia Bulldogs before changing his commitment to his father’s alma mater, Nebraska, just before National Signing Day in December, 2023. Raiola would go on to start as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers, and has thrown for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his two seasons in Lincoln. His sophomore season came to an end with a broken leg suffered during Nebraska’s Nov. 1 game against USC. News of his plans to enter the Transfer Portal broke in mid-December, not long after Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule fired his uncle, Donovan Raiola, as the Cornhusker’s offensive line coach.

CJ Baxter, RB, Texas

After a breakout freshman campaign, injuries and competition limited CJ Baxter's production the past two seasons for Texas. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

One of four running backs from the Texas Longhorns’ 2025 roster to declare their intentions to enter the transfer portal, CJ Baxter Jr. was the most highly-touted of the group coming out of high school. Rated five-stars and ranked among the Top 32 prospects in the country by ON3, 247Sports and Rivals, Baxter committed to the Longhorns just before the start of his senior year of high school after a recruitment that drew interest from schools across the country.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Baxter flashed the potential early in his Texas career that earned him five stars as a recruiting prospect. He started six games his freshman season, rushing for 659 yards and five touchdowns en route to Big 12 honorable mention all-conference honors. A pre-season injury derailed Baxter’s sophomore campaign, however, and by the start of the 2025 season he found himself fighting for carries in a crowded Longhorn backfield, finishing the season with just 196 rushing yards and just one touchdown.

Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 29. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After announcing his intentions on Monday, former five-star wide receiver prospect Cam Coleman immediately became one of the biggest names expected to enter the Transfer Portal this week. In two seasons at Auburn, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound Coleman racked up 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the Tigers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this past season.

Coleman’s collegiate productivity was widely predicted coming out of high school, where he was ranked five-stars by all the major recruiting services, with Rivals (7th), 247Sports (5th) and On3 (3rd) all including the Phenix City, Ala., product in the Top 10 of the 2024 recruiting rankings. He committed to Auburn in December of his senior year after previously having been committed to Texas A&M. Auburn changed head coaches this year, firing Hugh Freeze in November and bringing in Alex Golesh right after the regular season concluded.

Tunmise Adeleye, DL, UNLV

Former five-star Tunmise Adeleye is expected to transfer for a fourth time when the portal opens on Friday, January 2. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The oldest player on this list, Adeleye was part of the same 2021 recruiting class that produced current NFL stars like Emeka Egbuka and Caleb Williams. Ranked as the No. 25 overall player and No. 3 strongside defensive end in that class by Rivals, Adeleye would go on to sign with Texas A&M, helping the Aggies to a Top 10 recruiting class ranking that cycle.

Adeleye would not stay long in College Station, however. In fact, the 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect is now looking for his fifth collegiate home after spending time at Michigan State, Texas State and, most recently, UNLV thus far in his college career. This past season with the Rebels Adeleye earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors while collecting 25 total tackles, including two sacks.