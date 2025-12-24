Former JUCO All-American entering college football transfer portal after bowl defeat

Momentum is a difficult force to counter in college football. Immediately after a team's bowl loss, it learned that a starter who was previously a JUCO All-American is hitting the transfer portal once again.

Southern Miss took a 27-16 loss to Western Kentucky in the New Orleans Bowl and then added to its woes by losing a veteran starter from its defensive secondary. The Golden Eagles held WKU without a passing touchdown and picked off two passes, but sometimes, even with winning the battle, the team loses the war.

Cornerback Dylan King has indicated his intention to enter the transfer portal. King had 27 tackles and a pass break up for Southern Miss in 2025, including five stops in the bowl loss to WKU. King came to Southern Miss after a 2024 season that saw him a JUCO All-American at East Mississippi Community College.

King posted 42 tackles including a pair of tackles for loss, a pass break up, and an interception in his season at East Mississippi. He transferred there after two seasons out of high school at FCS Tennessee State. He sat for the 2022 season and played briefly as a reserve the next season.

King leaves a trail of potential recruiting bread crumbs to consider in guessing his future intentions. He had a few FBS offers out of high school, including Toledo and Marshall, according to 247sports. Additionally, after his year at JUCO, he committed twice (and de-committed twice) to Temple before ultimately choosing Southern Miss.

Among other teams that offered King in his second go around were Memphis, Western Kentucky, and Texas-San Antonio. King hails from near Nashville, so with the exception of Temple, his most likely possibilities fall in a geographic alignment near his original home.

The 6'2" senior will have at least one year left to play and could gain a second year, pending an NCAA decision on whether JUCO seasons will continue to count against a player's eligibility. If not, then the season at East Mississippi wouldn't count, leaving King with the possibility of another year.

It is also worth noting that former Southern Miss coach Charles Huff left that job to take the Memphis job, replacing new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield at that school. As Memphis already was a school that had recruited King, a reunion with Huff might boost the Tigers' chances.