Former 4-star QB enters college football transfer portal

A former highly-regarded quarterback recruit is looking to play for what will be his fourth school as he enters the college football transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season.

UConn quarterback Nick Evers plans to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal in time for next season, according to On3 Sports’ Pete Nakos.

Evers has been around

Evers is a former top thirty overall football prospect who initially committed to Oklahoma, where he played for one year before transferring to Wisconsin for another year, and then finally to UConn for the last two football seasons.

A former Elite 11 finalist as a recruit, Evers has 1,268 all-purpose yards and 9 touchdowns.

Evers attempted one pass for the Sooners as a freshman during the 2022 season, electing to transfer from OU after his collegiate debut campaign.

He then transferred to Wisconsin for the 2023 season, although the quarterback did not appear in any game action and again entered the NCAA portal, landing at UConn.

Highly-regarded recruit

Evers was a former four-star prospect as a member of the 2022 college football recruiting class before his pledge to Oklahoma.

The quarterback was considered the No. 27 overall player from the state of Texas and the ninth-ranked signal caller in his class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

What he's done on the field

Evers has appeared in 13 games over the previous four seasons, starting eight contests, and compiling a 5-3 record in that time at his various schools.

He has completed 107 of his 196 pass attempts, good for 54.6 percent of his throws, for 1,023 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt.

This past season, Evers went 10 of 15 passing (66.7 percent) with 105 yards and a touchdown.

His best single-season effort came in 2024, when he covered 918 yards in the air with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while rushing for 3 additional touchdowns.

When the transfer portal opens

The college football transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026, but that has not prevented a flurry of players from putting their names into consideration at a new school right now.

The new 15-day transfer portal window from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16 and the elimination of the spring transfer period has condensed the timeline for players and programs to make their moves.

