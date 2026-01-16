Josh Pate uncovers uncomfortable truth about transfer portal ahead of deadline

The transfer portal is designed to allow college football players making portability of movement and maximum freedom. With that ability to swtich schools often comes a healthy payday. Top QBs transfer trading seven-figure incomes for other seven-figure incomes.

But aside from the very public faces of the portal, there's another side in play. It's not just All-American caliber players who appear in the portal, and a happy (and well-paying) landing spot on the other side isn't always the destination.

ESPN's Josh Pate discussed the portal on The Rich Eisen Show, and explained the problem that the portal will create for hundreds if not thousands of players.

"We could sell out most home basketball arenas easily with the number of players who are in the portal," noted Pate, citing a total over 10,000 and climbing, before noting that just FBS players at the point of his conversation numbered 3,824.

The Problem of the Portal

Pate was asked about the players who don't move on to another school in the portal by Rich Eisen, and he admitted the dark side of the process immediately. Eisen asked if players could simply apologize and reoncile with their existing team.

"You can attempt it," said Pate. "In a lot of cases, it's just over. I've watched this happen every cycle. Guys just disappear. They have no idea when the enter the portal that they just ended their college football career until the door closes in their face and they've got nowhere to land, and it's over. Their college career is just over."

While there aren't any easy statistics to back Pate's claim, a check of the roster for most FBS teams from a few years back will yield a surprising amount of "Whatever happened to that guy?" moments. Pate is clear where he lays much of the blame for the system-- in the agents and representatives who can often lure players into a portal decision against that player's own best interests.

Pate lays some blame

"I understand that everyone in this equation is over 18 years old, and they're being paid money now," said Pate. "[But] there's still a part of me in my mind that thinks, 'Those are still kinda, sorta kids.' And I still kinda, sorta think it's garbage that the entire representation/agency model... is in college athletics what it is. To become an accredited agent in college football, all you've got to do is go to your Twitter bio and put agent in it. That's it."

Add agency qualification to the laundry list of issues that have many calling for a college football commissioner (Nick Saban?) recently. Unfortunately, Pate's point will likely be proven true again in the days ahead.