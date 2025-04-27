Five-star WR Micah Hudson transfers back to Texas Tech
Micah Hudson is heading back to Texas Tech, as the former five-star wide receiver announced he would transfer back to the Red Raiders for the 2025 football season.
News of Hudson’s transfer followed speculation that the wide receiver had stepped away from Texas A&M, and amid mounting expectation that he would eventually separate from the Aggies entirely.
Those rumors began shortly after his bombshell transfer away from Texas Tech last offseason, where he originally pledged as that program’s first-ever five-star football recruiting acquisition.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Hudson was dealing with an injury.
“The injury affected him to where, going through camp, of like how he was progressing and getting caught up and then he really got to where we were like, ‘Okay, he’s really got his legs beneath him, here we go,’ and then he gets hurt again,” Elko said in December.
Hudson was a high-profile recruit out of Temple, Texas, considered the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 12 overall prospect, according to an average of the four national football recruiting services.
But he finished his freshman year with Texas Tech catching just 8 passes for 124 yards, ultimately deciding to transfer out of the program and land with the Aggies.
Now, he’s back with the Red Raiders for the 2025 football season.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
--