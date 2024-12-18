Star transfer WR Nic Anderson heading to LSU for 2025 football season
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson will transfer to LSU for the 2025 football season, according to multiple media reports.
CBS Sports first reported the news.
The acquisition of the former four-star recruit is a major development for LSU and head coach Brian Kelly coming off a disappointing 8-4 season in 2024.
Anderson was considered one of the 10 best overall players and one of the very best wide receivers in the winter transfer portal window, although his season was cut short by injuries.
Now, he steps into a more proven situation as LSU will get starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier back in the rotation next season after he announced his return for 2025.
Nussmeier led a passing offense that ranked eighth nationally with more than 315 passing yards per game on average, and just got a major boost to his skill arsenal heading into next fall.
Anderson set an OU freshman record with 10 touchdown receptions during the 2023 season.
The wideout played in all 13 games that year, catching 38 passes and covering 798 yards working with then-Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
But he missed the first three games of this past season with a hip injury, which was aggravated during his short-lived appearance for OU against Tennessee in September.
His was one of many injuries that plagued Oklahoma’s wide receiver corps, a unit that lost all of its five top targets because of some issue or another.
As a result, the Sooners ranked 104th among 134 FBS teams with 14 passing touchdowns.
Now one piece of that production is heading to LSU for the 2025 football season.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
-
