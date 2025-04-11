Nico Iamaleava reps talked to other schools before: report
Representatives for Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava have been in contact with other schools over the last several months, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
That apparent openness to other programs comes at a moment of some tension, in the days before the spring transfer window is set to open, and as Iamaleava is said to want to negotiate a new NIL deal with the Volunteers’ football collective.
And it follows a report that Iamaleava didn’t practice with the team on Friday, the day before the Vols’ spring game, amid revelations the quarterback is seeking a more lucrative agreement.
That has created something of a fraught situation for Tennessee, which finds itself facing a decision on what to do with its star offensive player as the transfer window nears.
One note of optimism for Tennessee appears to be that Iamaleava still has a good relationship with Vols head coach Josh Heupel, according to multiple reports.
One notable fact to keep in mind should Iamaleava entertain a transfer is that he wouldn’t be able to move to another SEC team, as the conference prevents players from transferring within the league during the spring period.
Iamaleava is said to be making roughly $2.5 million in his current NIL deal with the Vols, but the market for quarterbacks has risen since that arrangement became official.
That puts him behind peers like Miami’s Carson Beck and Duke’s Darian Mensah, who both reportedly signed NIL deals worth $4 million this year.
So it would appear Iamaleava and his representatives are seeking to renegotiate his deal with Tennessee in a way that pays him what appears to be the new market value.
If they can’t, the quarterback likely wouldn’t have much trouble getting attention from other schools, and it appears those communication channels are already open.
