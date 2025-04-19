Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher transfers to rival USC
Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher will transfer to USC for the 2025 football season, he told On3 Sports.
Urlacher is the son of former Chicago Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.
The defensive back, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, will have three years of NCAA eligibility after logging some snaps as a freshman with the Fighting Irish.
Urlacher entered the spring football transfer window on Wednesday when it opened after spending one year with Notre Dame.
He appeared in 14 games as a true freshman with the Irish, recording 12 stops, mostly as a specialist.
Urlacher marks the first player acquired by USC in the spring football transfer period, although the program secured 11 commitments during the initial winter window.
Southern Cal signed two defensive backs, a defensive lineman, two interior blockers, tailback Eli Sanders, and notably former five-star quarterback Sam Huard, among others.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
