Paul Finebaum comments on $10 million QB's controversial transfer decision

The bombshell transfer by quarterback Darian Mensah from Duke to Miami right before college football transfer portal had closed once again proved that the only rule in player movement these days is that there are no rules.

Not even having a player sign a contract with a school is enough to keep him around, not if he gets a better offer, and until proven otherwise, it’s the way of the world in college football, according to veteran analyst Paul Finebaum.

“Don’t these guys have deals?”

“It’s good for lawyers. It’s going to open the door for more litigation, and we shouldn’t be surprised, and I know we’re not,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

“Fans call up and say, ‘Don’t these guys have deals?’ And yeah they do. But the real issue is how iron-clad they are, how willing to litigate they are,” he added.

Not willing enough, as Mensah jumped ship from Duke, the school he previously stated his intention to play for in 2026 , for the national title runner-up Hurricanes.

A brave, new world

Duke originally filed suit claiming that the quarterback violated his NIL agreement and sought an injunction to prevent him from transferring.

But Mensah ultimately reached a settlement with Duke to avoid a legal battle, allowing the quarterback to get out of the two-year deal he signed with the Blue Devils.

He signed with Miami that same day, ensuring the Hurricanes have another star transfer quarterback in place for the third-straight season.

Reports quickly circulated that Miami’s deal for the quarterback would total around $10 million, a figure that would make Mensah the highest-paid player in college football.

Mensah’s decision to walk out on Duke turned out to be a controversial decision among college football fans, who find themselves watching the sport they love continue to be governed by a seemingly anarchic system with few, if any, guardrails.

“This is a bizarre moment in college athletics where you’re buying yourself out of a contract. But it’s better than just walking out,” Finebaum said.

“I didn’t have a problem with this deal. I think Miami got a lot out of it. I don’t know what Duke got out of it, other than losing a future star. But at least they got something as opposed to having completely wasted a bunch of money.”

(Finebaum)

