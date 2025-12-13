Predicting landing spots for the top 5 G5 college football transfers (Dec. 12)

The transfer portal offers a unique opportunity for some top players from Group of Five schools. In the era before the portal, the G5 standouts had to either stick it out at small schools or often lose a year of eligibility to transfer up. Of course, there weren't as many schools looking to add to their roster than, either.

But in the modern era, power conference teams are likely ready and waiting to snap up top G5 standouts to their rosters. Here's a rundown of On3sports's top 5 G5 prospects and their potential power conference landing spots.

Adam Trick, Miami Edge

Trick is a 6'4" edge rusher who is versatile enough to be an end or a linebacker. He has amassed 13 sacks over the last two seasons at Miami, including 8.5 sacks as part of 59 tackles in 2025.

Trick had a huge game in Week 1 at Wisconsin, with six tackles, including two sacks. It would be surprising if that didn't make an impact on the Badgers, who would be wise to make a run at Trick. There's probably no lack of programs that could use pass rush help, so Indiana is another plausible situation for Trick.

Telleck Lockette, Texas State OL

Lockette, a 6'3" offensive lineman from Florida, should have plenty of interesting choices. Lockette started out at UL-Monroe and after starting 17 games there over two seasons, moved over to Texas State. He starred there and was an All-Sun Belt pick from Phil Steele's magazine. But after playing in two games in 2025, he had injury issues and ultimately took a redshirt.

Given the offensive line issues with Lockette's home state of Florida, some local schools should be considered. But the obvious possibility could be following his father, Telly, who will reportedly be an assistant coach at Memphis in 2026. Telly coached with Charles Huff at Marshall and Southern Miss, and the chance to stick with his dad might be one Telleck Lockette can't turn down.

Nick DelGrande, Coastal Carolina OL

DelGrande is a 6'4" offensive lineman who has started for three seasons at Coastal Carolina. He took honorable mention All-Sun Belt honors in 2023 and 2024. At around 300 pounds, he's strong enough to play tackle, but might warrant a look inside at the power conference level.

DelGrande hails from Pennsylvania and might fit in well with the new system regime of Matt Campbell at Penn State. Of course, he's spent three years in close proxymity to South Carolina, where Shane Beamer could certainly use some offensive line help.

Colton Joseph, Old Dominion QB

Joseph saw part-time QB duty at Old Dominion in 2024 and in 2025, he passed for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's also a credible rushing threat, with 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in 2025. The 6'2" dual-threat QB has two more years to play.

A couple of possibilities seem plausible. He's been just down the road from Virginia Tech, where James Franklin could use an experienced dual-threat QB to run his team in 2025. The other thought is that the California native could head back west and join the rebuilding effort at UCLA.

Evan Dickens, Liberty RB

Dickens exploded onto the scene in 2025, rushing for 1,339 yards and 16 scores for Liberty. He started out at Georgia Tech, but rarely saw the field in 2023 and ended up redshirting in 2024. The 5'11" back found a home at Liberty, but with two years to play, is apparently looking around again.

Dickens hails from Georgia and could see action in the SEC at a school like Arkansas or Kentucky. An experienced back with a 1,300 yard season under his belt should have plenty of opportunities.