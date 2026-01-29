SEC program ranked as one of this year's noteworthy transfer portal winners

On Thursday, college football insider Manny Navarro released a breakdown of the transfer portal’s most significant outcomes for The Athletic. The feature highlighted programs that capitalized on the open window to reshape their rosters for the 2026 season.

Navarro identified specific winners and losers based on the caliber of talent acquired and the strategic needs addressed during the frenetic recruitment period. Among the top performers was an SEC powerhouse that aggressively overhauled its lineup following a tumultuous year.

This program entered the offseason seeking stability after a disappointing campaign that saw high expectations crumble. Despite signing a highly touted recruiting class the previous year, the team struggled to find consistency on the field.

The administration made a decisive move by parting ways with its head coach after eight games. That decision created an opening for a high-profile hiring and a mandate to return to championship contention immediately.

The university secured its new leader with a massive seven-year contract worth $91 million. Now, that head coach faces the challenge of blending a roster of holdovers with dozens of newcomers. The pressure is immediate, as the program aims to surpass last season's seven-win total and compete for a national title right away.

With the roster construction now complete, analysts believe the pieces are in place for a rapid turnaround in Baton Rouge.

LSU Tigers secure No. 1 transfer portal class

LSU emerged as a clear winner in the portal cycle under the direction of new head coach Lane Kiffin. The Tigers added 40 players to the roster, a massive influx of talent designed to fit Kiffin’s schemes on both sides of the ball.

The group features proven experience, including eight starters from Power 4 programs and another four from Group of 6 schools. This aggressive approach aims to fix the depth issues that plagued the team during Brian Kelly’s final season.

LSU Tigers coach Lane Kiffin had an immediate impact on his new program by bringing in one of the top transfer portal classes. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The offense received a significant boost at the quarterback position. Kiffin brought in Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt and former USC signal-caller Husan Longstreet. Both players offer high-end potential and will compete to lead the unit.

The offensive line also added a marquee name in Jordan Seaton. The former five-star prospect from Colorado is expected to step in immediately as the starting left tackle, filling a void left by outgoing transfers.

Defensively, the staff prioritized proven playmakers to shore up the front seven and secondary. The Tigers landed defensive lineman Malik Blocton from Auburn and Stephiylan Green from Clemson.

Class of 2025 five-star quarterback recruit Husan Longstreet (4) left the USC Trojans to join Lane Kiffin and LSU as one of the top incoming players to the Tigers' portal class. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the linebacker spot, TJ Dottery arrives from Ole Miss with starting experience. The secondary gains a veteran presence in safety Ty Benefield, who transferred from Boise State.

The pass rush will feature two of the top edge defenders available in the market. Princewill Umanmielen joins the program after a stint at Ole Miss, while former Tennessee standout Jordan Ross adds another elite threat off the edge. This collection of talent gives Kiffin the necessary tools to compete in the SEC immediately.

Read more on College Football HQ