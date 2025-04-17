Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli enters NCAA football transfer portal: reports
The man slated to replace Riley Leonard at Notre Dame is out of the picture, as quarterback Steve Angeli plans to enter the college football spring transfer portal, according to reports.
Angeli was Leonard’s backup a year ago, but logged some meaningful snaps in Notre Dame’s eventual win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal when Leonard was hurt.
Angeli made 11 appearances for the Fighting Irish last season, going 24 of 36 passing for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions.
The year before, he completed over 77 percent of his pass attempts for a personal-best 504 yards passing with 7 touchdowns and 1 turnover.
Angeli was competing against CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey for the right to succeed Leonard as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.
