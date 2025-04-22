Joey Aguilar will get '7 figures less' than Nico's deal at Tennessee
Tennessee not only has a replacement for Nico Iamaleava at the quarterback position, but the school also appears to be getting a good discount for him.
Joey Aguilar will suit up for the Vols this football season, and he’ll do so at a significantly lower price than Iamaleava would have if he stayed, according to Yahoo Sports.
Aguilar’s NIL deal with Tennessee is expected to be up to “seven figures less” than what Iamaleava was set to be paid by the football collective, according to the report.
ESPN reports that Aguilar had $1.2 million remaining to be paid under the NIL terms he had at UCLA, and that Tennessee will pay him a similar amount this season.
Iamaleava was reputed to be paid up to $2.5 million in his former NIL arrangement with the Volunteers. That is, before he bolted the football program after it was reported he wanted a raise, and that Tennessee wouldn’t give it to him.
Tennessee and UCLA effectively traded quarterbacks over the period of a few days, when Iamaleava announced he would sign with the Bruins, and Aguilar, then with the Bruins, packed up and left for Rocky Top.
In the process, Tennessee acquired not only a quarterback for a fraction of the money, but one that has put up some considerable passing numbers over the last few years.
The quarterback threw for more than 3,000 yards in both his years at the school, and his 3,003 yards were the most among Sun Belt quarterbacks last season.
The year before, Aguilar posted 3,757 yards passing with 23 touchdowns in 14 games as the Mountaineers went 9-5 and played for the conference title.
Over his career, Aguilar has posted 6,760 total passing yards while completing 60.1 percent of his passes for 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
-
How the college football transfer portal works
The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.
A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school’s compliance office.
Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player’s name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.
The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.
The database includes the player’s name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.
Once a player’s name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.
Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him.
And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn’t have to give him another scholarship.
-
-
