Tennessee will scout QB in transfer portal after Nico Iamaleava exit, Josh Heupel confirms
The shocking exit of Nico Iamaleava has suddenly put Tennessee in the market for another quarterback as the spring football transfer portal window is set to open on Wednesday.
Vols head coach Josh Heupel confirmed his team will scout for a quarterback in the portal after being left with two scholarship players at the position.
“Anytime your roster has the opportunity to change, that’s in December or the spring, as you go through the process you’re always evaluating what you have on your roster,” Heupel said.
“Where you’re, I don’t want to say vulnerable, but where numbers might not be right. Injuries or whatever.
“You’re trying to get your roster to where you give yourself the best chance to compete when you get to kickoff in the fall.
He added: “Certainly, with only two scholarship players at the position, we’re gonna have to get another guy.”
Whatever options Tennessee may consider at the position, we know they won’t come from the SEC.
That’s because the conference forbids players from transferring within the league during the NCAA’s spring football transfer window.
George MacIntyre and Jake Merklinger are Tennessee’s two scholarship quarterbacks, and while both come with four-star pedigree, neither have much experience to boast of.
MacIntyre was a consensus four-star prospect considered the No. 15 player at his position in the 2025 class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Merklinger was also a four-star prospect who was the No. 12 signal caller in the 2024 cycle, according to the services.
Both took extended snaps in Tennessee’s spring game on Saturday, and MacIntyre threw a highlight-reel touchdown to freshman wide receiver Radarious Jackson.
And while Heupel may like how his young quarterbacks are progressing under their newfound pressure, he and the Volunteers will want to keep their options open and see if they can get some help when college football’s player market opens up this week.
