Predicting where Nico Iamaleava could transfer in 2025
The standoff between Nico Iamaleava and Tennessee appears to be over, as Vols head coach Josh Heupel has informed the team that its starting quarterback will leave the program.
That ends a tense few days on Rocky Top after it emerged that Iamaleava was hoping to negotiate a new NIL deal with the Volunteers, then didn’t show for Friday’s practice the day before the spring game, and then the Volunteers refused to come to the table.
Now, the former five-star prospect is expected to enter the spring football transfer window and sign with another school, one he hopes will acquiesce to his newfound NIL demands.
Where might that be? One thing we do know: it won’t be in the SEC.
That’s because the conference has a rule in place forbidding players from transferring within the league during the NCAA’s spring-time transfer period.
With that in mind, let’s run over the potential destinations for Iamaleava this coming season.
USC
Southern Cal seems happy to go with Jayden Maiava, who had over 1,200 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions taking over for Miller Moss last season, and he’s the heir apparent for the QB1 role this year.
But Iamaleava would certainly be an upgrade, a more accurate passer, a credible runner, and a Southern California native who would theoretically be an ideal input for Lincoln Riley’s offense.
Having a player of Iamaleava’s caliber leading that unit, and the clear improvements made by USC’s defense in the last year, could be the combination to push this program back into relevance at a time when Riley’s tenure is under mounting criticism.
-
Ohio State
The last we saw of Iamaleava was when his Vols were blown out in the Horseshoe in the first-round College Football Playoff game. Could a reunion of sorts be in store?
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day suggested his starting quarterback for 2025 was already on the roster, and it appears former five-star Alabama transfer Julian Sayin is the favorite to get the job, but he’s still in a competition with Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Tavien St. Clair.
Going after Iamaleava would be an intriguing investment for the reigning national champions to make another run.
But it might also suggest that Day is not impressed with what he’s seen from his three current options who have been waiting to step into the spotlight, and Iamaleava’s arrival could mean Ohio State would lose at least one of the quarterbacks on its current depth chart via the portal.
-
Colorado
Deion Sanders is in the market for a big-name quarterback after losing his son, Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL Draft and having to host his first-ever QB competition as a head coach.
Colorado gained Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, a dual-threat player with considerable statistical output, and signed USC flip Julian Lewis as part of its 2025 recruiting class.
Given the state of the Buffaloes’ rushing output, ranked dead-last nationally last year and losing its top rusher, it would appear Coach Prime, one of the transfer portal’s most active players, would certainly entertain making a run at Iamaleava, himself a gifted runner and accurate passer.
-
North Carolina
Bill Belichick made the splash of college football’s coaching carousel this offseason himself. Could he do it again by going after the portal’s biggest quarterback?
North Carolina has promised Belichick it would beef up its NIL fund and a credible run at Iamaleava would prove that the school has lived up to those promises and can go to market with other high-profile programs.
Iamaleava is an instant upgrade to a North Carolina offense that was 72nd in passing output and just inside the top 50 in scoring average, and could put Belichick and the Tar Heels in the mix as a more realistic threat to Clemson in the ACC title race.
-
Notre Dame
Riley Leonard is out of the picture, depriving the Irish of a critical piece of an offense that made it all the way to the national championship game.
And leaving head coach Marcus Freeman with a huge decision that will set the tone of a program he’s worked to bring back to national relevance.
Iamaleava would be an upgrade over Freeman’s current options -- Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, and Kenny Minchey -- and keep Notre Dame as a realistic College Football Playoff contender.
-
Florida State
Coming off a 2-10 disaster, head coach Mike Norvell needs to make a big move.
Thomas Castellanos could be that move, transferring to the Seminoles this offseason after losing the gig at Boston College, and is himself a promising dual-threat piece at the position.
Iamaleava may not be quite the rushing threat that Castellanos is projected to be, but he would be an upgrade for new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn as a passer and allow him to open up the playbook more.
-
Texas Tech
A major injection of NIL money has resulted in the Red Raiders emerging as a big winner in the transfer portal already this offseason, and there would be more to go around if they want to go after the former Tennessee quarterback.
Standing in his way would be three-year starter Behren Morton, who has 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the last two years.
-
Oregon
One notable obstacle to Iamaleava landing with the Ducks would appear to be Dante Moore.
A former five-star prospect, Moore sat behind Dillon Gabriel all last season in anticipation of getting the QB1 gig it appears he has all wrapped up this year.
Dan Lanning might be willing to take the gamble of alienating Moore to get a player with Iamaleava’s skill set and experience.
Lanning is 25-3 in his Oregon tenure and it’s a sure thing that Nike would line up some NIL dollars to make a run at the quarterback.
-