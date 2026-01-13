Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton

Just when the transfer portal was threatening to cool off, Colorado OT Jordan Seaton decided to make the portal plunge. Just as most of the portal prospects were settling on destinations, Seaton is starting the process. With early rumors suggesting a $2.5 milion asking price for the standout tackle, it's clearly a competitive market.

Seaton was the top-ranked tackle prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class. A five-star prospect per 247sports, he chose Colorado in December 2023 and added a burst of legitimacy to Deion Sanders' first recruiting class. Seaton has been a standout performer for two seasons and was second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Here are five potential landing spots for Seaton:

Oregon

With Isaiah World and Alex Harkey both seniors, the Ducks have a couple of vacant starting spots. On3's Pete Nakos has also mentioned Oregon as a potential landing spot for Seaton. The Ducks certainly will have the war chest to make a viable pitch for Seaton.

Texas

The Longhorns are another team linked by Nakos to Seaton. Texas's two tackle this season were sophomores, but that doesn't mean the Longhorns wouldn't upgrade. Texas has had some portal losses in the interior line, so one of the starters could slide inside to make room for Seaton.

Tennessee

The Vols are still looking to make a big portal splash, as their continued courtship of Sam Leavitt proves. Tennessee lost tackle Lance Heard to Kentucky, and Seaton would make an excellent replacement. Much of Tennessee's off-season moves have been directed at defense, but a quality tackle to use in the trenches of the SEC would be beneficial. The Vols were also a finalist for Seaton out of high school.

Ohio State

Another team that was closely associated with Seaton as a high school recruit was the Buckeyes. Ohio State stands to return its tackles, but the chance to add a player at the level of Seaton could lead to some internal shifts among returning players. Ohio State is another school that has been noted for interest in Seaton.

LSU

Wouldn't it figure if the top recruiting class by the hottest coach in college football added one more star on the top? There's some young talent up from on this LSU team, but the Tigers have some improvement to do from last season and Seaton could be an immediate game changer. LSU has the money, they have the muscle, and they could well end up with another portal star.