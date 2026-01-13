Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton
Just when the transfer portal was threatening to cool off, Colorado OT Jordan Seaton decided to make the portal plunge. Just as most of the portal prospects were settling on destinations, Seaton is starting the process. With early rumors suggesting a $2.5 milion asking price for the standout tackle, it's clearly a competitive market.
Seaton was the top-ranked tackle prospect in the 2024 high school recruiting class. A five-star prospect per 247sports, he chose Colorado in December 2023 and added a burst of legitimacy to Deion Sanders' first recruiting class. Seaton has been a standout performer for two seasons and was second-team All-Big 12 in 2025.
Here are five potential landing spots for Seaton:
Oregon
With Isaiah World and Alex Harkey both seniors, the Ducks have a couple of vacant starting spots. On3's Pete Nakos has also mentioned Oregon as a potential landing spot for Seaton. The Ducks certainly will have the war chest to make a viable pitch for Seaton.
Texas
The Longhorns are another team linked by Nakos to Seaton. Texas's two tackle this season were sophomores, but that doesn't mean the Longhorns wouldn't upgrade. Texas has had some portal losses in the interior line, so one of the starters could slide inside to make room for Seaton.
Tennessee
The Vols are still looking to make a big portal splash, as their continued courtship of Sam Leavitt proves. Tennessee lost tackle Lance Heard to Kentucky, and Seaton would make an excellent replacement. Much of Tennessee's off-season moves have been directed at defense, but a quality tackle to use in the trenches of the SEC would be beneficial. The Vols were also a finalist for Seaton out of high school.
Ohio State
Another team that was closely associated with Seaton as a high school recruit was the Buckeyes. Ohio State stands to return its tackles, but the chance to add a player at the level of Seaton could lead to some internal shifts among returning players. Ohio State is another school that has been noted for interest in Seaton.
LSU
Wouldn't it figure if the top recruiting class by the hottest coach in college football added one more star on the top? There's some young talent up from on this LSU team, but the Tigers have some improvement to do from last season and Seaton could be an immediate game changer. LSU has the money, they have the muscle, and they could well end up with another portal star.
Joe is a journalist and writer who covers college and professional sports. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. His last book, A Fine Team Man, is about Jackie Robinson and the lives he changed. Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum show and numerous other television and radio shows. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments with Saturday Down South and still loves telling the stories of sports past and present.