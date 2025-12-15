Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Florida quarterback DJ Lagway

After two up and down seasons as a Florida Gator, QB DJ Lagway is headed for the transfer portal. Lagway's massive potential has tended to outshine his production. In two years, he has passed for over 4,000 yards, but with 23 interceptions against his 28 touchdowns. But for the QB who was 247sports's top-rated incoming passer of the 2024 class, there will be plenty of interest.

The 6'3" Lagway has a massive arm that gives deep-strike capabilities to any offense. As a recruit, Lagway committed to Florida in late 2022 and seemingly didn't waiver on that choice. But as the struggles of the Billy Napier era played out, it became apparent that he might well wish to pick another school. Here are five likely possibilities.

Baylor

Lagway's father, Derek, played at Baylor. Lagway's hometown of Willis, Texas, is also barely two hours from Baylor's campus. The school did recruit Lagway out of high school, but might certainly be interested in a transfer. QB Sawyer Robertson has thrown for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns this year, but he's a senior. Lagway would be an excellent plug-and-play option.

James Madison

The factor here is the hiring of JMU's new coach, Lagway's old coach, Billy Napier. It can be difficult to read the tea leaves on the relationship between coach and QB. But if playing for Napier is a central concern, there's a quick move to be made here. There was a time when a QB making a move to a Group of Five school might have been outside the realm of possibility, but Lagway will have no problem making sure NFL scouts are aware of his play whatever the school. Consider the Dukes a dark horse, but the relationship with Napier could make them a player.

Texas Tech

While Baylor and A&M were two schools that went hardest after Lagway as a high school recruit, Tech might be the best fit now. The Red Raiders will lose efficient senior QB Behren Morton and could plug Lagway in immediately. Given the amount of talent around him, Lagway would be relieved of the burden he suffered at Florida of carrying the program. Playing for a top team with a top defense could work well, and Tech has been very aggressive in the portal.

Clemson

On the other hand, Dabo Swinney has not been a big portal guy, but Clemson was a school that Lagway gave serious consideration to as a high school recruit. The Tigers got a rough senior season from Cade Klubnik and would likely benefit from Lagway's arm talent. Despite Clemson's recent slide, they're still a top program with plenty to prove. It could be a nice fit for Lagway.

USC

This might be the slow play here. Lagway considered Lincoln Riley's Trojans extensively and could benefit from a fresh start out west. The issue here is junior QB Jayden Maiava. He's expected to declare for the NFL Draft, which would make everything sort out just right. But Maiava isn't a sure thing, and his mind changing could derail the whole possibility. But if Maiava goes, Lagway could work with QB whisperer Riley and get a complete reboot. If the decision is a slow-paced one, USC might be the pick.