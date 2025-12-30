Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Florida WR Eugene Wilson III

Eugene Wilson III never met full expectations in his three years at Florida, with significant injuries undercutting him the last two seasons, but he did enough to flash the talent that had him ranked as a five-star prospect by On3 and a high four-star by the other recruiting services.

Enough to make him top 100 on On3's ranking of the best players entering the transfer portal when it officially opens Jan. 2. Wilson made his transfer intentions known earlier this month.

His best season at Florida actually came as a freshman in 2023, when he had 61 catches for 538 yards and 6 touchdowns, followed by lines of 19-266-1 in just four games in 2024 (maintaining a redshirt year) and 27-239-3 this season in eight games. Wilson will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

As for those flashes these last few years, Wilson had 9 catches for 121 yards and a TD in his final game as a Gator, vs. Georgia this season before a season-ending ankle injury. He had 6 catches for 141 yards and a TD in his best game last season, vs. Samford. And as a freshman, he had a seven-game stretch in which he averaged 7.4 receptions, 63.1 receiving yards and totaled 6 TDs.

Florida fans were eager to see him build on that and reach the next level, but it didn't happen -- it certainly still could in the years ahead as he settles at a new program.

Here are a few potential landing spots for Wilson ...

(The NCAA transfer portal this year is from Jan. 2-16. Players can't officially enter the portal or be contacted by other schools until then.)

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech Red Raiders

On3's Pete Nakos reported last week that Texas Tech is expected to be a major player for Wilson, as it will need to rebuild its passing attack with QB Behren Morton and leading receivers Caleb Douglas (54-846-7) and Reggie Virgil (55-676-6) out of eligibility after the playoffs.

Texas Tech has proven in recent years that it has the NIL war chest to be aggressive with its top transfer portal targets. It's a big reason the Red Raiders suddenly emerged as a top national contender this year after stocking the last transfer cycle.

Wilson would be a nice addition to the Red Raiders' retooled passing attack, and Texas Tech's playoff run has put the program in the spotlight, attracting even more interest from top transfers.

USF Bulls

Don't ignore USF here, even as a Group of Five program. New Bulls head coach Brian Hartline developed a reputation as a top recruiter -- especially of wide receiver talent -- and developer of WRs during his time at Ohio State, where he recruited and coached a slew of first-round NFL talent.

USF had one of the top offenses in the country this season (third nationally, 488.7 yards per game) under former coach Alex Golesh (now at Auburn), but even in losing Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown, the Bulls should have a productive offense again in 2026 with Hartline in charge.

Also, any receiver looking to improve their draft stock should be interested in playing for Hartline, as his reputation would put a spotlight on whoever his top receivers are at USF moving forward.

Beyond that, though, Wilson played his high school ball in Tampa, home to USF, so this makes sense on a number of fronts.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M was heavily involved in Wilson's recruitment out of high school, getting an official visit from the wide receiver. And while that was a previous coaching staff leading that recruitment, his familiarity with the school/campus/facilities, and the Aggies' ascent to a playoff team this year could be attractive to Wilson in a fresh way this time around.

Texas A&M leading receiver KC Concepcion (61-919-90 declaring for the NFL draft, and the Aggies known to have substantial NIL resources, it could make sense that they make a run at Wilson.

Texas A&M did reportedly pony up a big NIL payday to keep standout WR Mario Craver (59-917-4), but there is room for Wilson in that passing game.

Georgia Bulldogs

Wilson's lead recruiter in his Texas A&M recruitment, who got him on campus for that official visit, was actually James Coley, who has been Georgia's wide receivers coach the last two seasons.

The Bulldogs' top receiver Zachariah Branch (73-744-5) has an NFL draft decision to make after Georgia's playoff run. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Branch No. 22 on his NFL draft big board, so it seems likely the former five-star will move on to the next level.

Georgia also loses its senior receivers Colbie Young (23-336-1) and Dillon Bell (27-279-2), so it's likely replacing its top three receivers. Wilson already has a strong connection with Georgia's WR coach, and he arguably had one of the best games of his career against the Bulldogs this season, giving them an up-close look at his potential.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois wasn't really a factor at all in Wilson's recruitment the first time around, but it's where his father Eugene Wilson Jr. starred as a safety and eventual second-round NFL draft pick in 2023.

When players pivot in the middle of their college careers, it's hard to know what fresh factors resonate and matter. Maybe there is fresh appeal to being an Illinois legacy.

The Illini have been a successful Big Ten program in recent years under coach Bret Bielema, and it loses leading receiver Hank Beatty (64-826-3).

We're just connecting dots here.