Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Tennessee DB Boo Carter

Former Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter and the Vols had a messy parting when the former four-star prospect was dismissed from the program in November, and then he alleged he was dropped from the team because he was hurt, which coach Josh Heupel denied.

Carter's demise in Tennessee started when he skipped summer workouts, but Heupel gave the talented sophomore a second chance to earn his way back onto the field.

He had 25 tackles, a sack, 3 forced fumbles and 3 pass breakups in eight games as a backup nickelback and averaged 13.2 yards on 11 punt returns. But he didn't play in Tennessee's Nov. 1 loss to Oklahoma because of a coach's decision and reportedly didn't show up for the Vols' next game, Nov. 15 vs. New Mexico State, which led to his dismissal from the program.

So Carter is entering the transfer portal, which officially opens Friday, and will look for a fresh start and reset.

There's no question he's a talented player. Carter was a four-star top-150 prospect coming out of high school and made the SEC All-Freshman Team last year after leading the conference in punt return average (16.5 yards/return) and tallying 38 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

But it will be interesting to see how schools evaluate the circumstances of his departure from Tennessee and weigh any concerns against his talent and upside.

Carter is 52nd on On3's ranking of the best players entering the transfer portal.

So what's next for Carter, who is from Tennessee and chose to stay close to home after his initial recruitment out of high school? Here are five potential landing spots as he transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Alabama wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) drops a pass while defended by Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

On3's Steve Wiltfong listed Alabama among his "schools to watch" for Carter, and it makes sense.

The Crimson Tide loses veteran starting nickel DaShawn Jones after this season, and Carter could plug right in at a spot he's familiar with playing. The Tide also loses veteran cornerback Domani Jackson, so there are a couple of holes to fill in the secondary in 2026 for Alabama.

Adding a talented player with something to prove, who was already regarded as one of the better up-and-coming defensive backs in the conference, and a dynamic special teams asset, should be appealing to the Tide.

And Carter may well want to remain in the SEC and get a chance to play his former team.

2. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado was not among the handful of schools Wiltfong named as potential landing spots for Carter, but we're including the Buffs on our list because it makes a lot of sense.

First, there is an obvious appeal for any defensive back to want to play for Deion Sanders, one of the best cornerbacks in the history of the game. Sanders was also one of the all-time great kick/punt returners, so he's as perfect a fit as any coach to develop Carter's talents.

That's probably why Carter had Colorado among his finalists coming out of high school (along with Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon), and why he took an unofficial visit to Boulder during his senior year of high school.

Carter has also previously expressed interest in being a two-way player and got some work at slot receiver for Tennessee in the spring, and Colorado, of course, embraced a two-way star in Heisman winner Travis Hunter in recent years.

Colorado needs an infusion of talent and help across the board as it enters a pivotal season for Sanders' tenure with the Buffs, and Carter would step into a prominent role immediately.

3. Texas Tech

Wiltfong's report was sourced to a person in Carter's circle of advisers and also included Texas Tech as a school of interest.

The Red Raiders spent as aggressively as any program in the portal last year, including investing, according to reports, more than $7 million in its defensive line alone. They're losing many of their stars of that elite defense, which carried Texas Tech to the College Football Playoff, and it only stands to reason the program will spend big to reload.

Texas Tech's best cornerback Brice Pollock has an NFL decision to make after a first-team All-Big 12 season with 5 interceptions.

4. Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky wasn't one of Carter's finalists coming out of high school, but the Wildcats did recruit him aggressively. If staying close to home is still important to him, Lexington is about four hours away from his hometown.

But more to the point, the Wildcats were another of the schools that made Wiltfong's On3 report (along with aforementioned Alabama and Texas Tech, plus Nebraska, Miami, Louisville and Texas A&M) and make a lot of sense.

The Wildcats have a new coaching staff with head coach Will Stein and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman coming over from Texas A&M, and cornerback is expected to be a priority for the program's portal pursuits.

5. Michigan Wolverines

While Michigan should have a good bit of talent and experience returning in the secondary, cornerbacks Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry could have an NFL draft decision to make. Also, everything is getting a fresh evaluation and a new look with a new coaching staff taking over.

Those who cover the Michigan program believe cornerback will be a top transfer portal priority for the Wolverines.

But the main reason we're including Michigan on this list is that it was one of two schools Carter took official visits to while in high school, along with Tennessee. Sure, that was with a different coaching staff, but he had enough interest in the school/program to visit Ann Arbor.

New Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham is a no-nonsense guy, though, and it's unclear how he'd look at Carter's tumultuous finish in Tennessee.