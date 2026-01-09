Two Programs in mix for Former 5-Star QB Despite Reported Commitment

Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is one of the biggest names in the transfer portal, and his portal recruitment has taken quite the turn.

On Thursday, it was reported that the former five-star recruit committed to Baylor, which is where his father was a running back from 1997 to 2001. It was a revelation that had many around Waco looking ahead to the younger Lagway saving not only the job of head coach Dave Aranda, but also turning around a program that has had only one winning season since going 12-2.

However, just when those around college football thought things were wrapped up, it was revealed on Friday by ESPN's Pete Thamel that Lagway is still browsing other programs.

"Sources: Former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is planning to continue to take visits before officially committing," wrote Thamel. "He had a positive visit to Baylor earlier this week. One program that has consistently expressed interest is Ole Miss."

While Ole Miss was the only program publicly linked to Lagway at this time, the former five-star has been courted by some other notable schools.

Earlier in the process, Lagway visited Florida State, and was even dubbed the next Cam Newton by Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The Seminoles did take in for Auburn and Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels, but it'd be shocking if they chose him over Lagway if the opportunity presented itself.

In addition to Florida State, another program that Lagway had been linked to through the process was the Clemson Tigers. They were a big player during his recruitment, as he even took an unofficial visit.

This past season saw Lagway throw for 2,264 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which aren't the most impressive numbers, but he has shown plenty of flash. If Lagway can stay healthy throughout the season, which has been an issue for him and also be in an offense that is complimentary of his game, the sky is the limit.

As for those in Waco, they very clearly want him to become a Bear officially. Even program legend Robert Griffin III took to X to share an old photo of him and Lagway from during his playing days.

"DJ Lagway was always meant to be a Baylor Bear," wrote Griffin.

DJ Lagway was always meant to be a Baylor Bear. @DerekLagway

At this time, Lagway's timeline is unclear, but it is apparent that the Bears clearly have more work to do. Or at the very least, they are stuck hoping that other programs and another quarterback,