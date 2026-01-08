Two-time national champion sets visits to major college football programs

The doors to the NCAA transfer portal are open for any college football players on the hunt for different programs to play for in 2026. The portal officially opened on Friday and will not close until Jan. 16.

Thousands of players from all different college football career paths have decided to search for new schools in the weeks following the end of the 2025 regular season.

Prominent discussions have focused on Power Four transfers seeking more lucrative NIL deals, but some players are just looking to play on larger stages.

One transfer looking for a bigger stage is former Ferris State offensive lineman Dayne Arnett. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at his second school.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Arnett played in 33 games and was a member of a pair of Division II national champion teams in 2024 and 2025, blocking for Ole Miss starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the latter.

Arnett was named All-GLIAC First Team for his efforts in Ferris State's 2025 national championship run.

Arnett initially had visits set up at UCLA, North Dakota State, Iowa State and Colorado State in the days following his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. Three of the four schools are experiencing a change in their coaching staffs, while North Dakota State has remained a consistent power on the FCS level.

More schools have added themselves to the mix to land Arnett out of the portal since the initial visit reports emerged. Allen Trieu of 247Sports reported two additional upcoming visits for Arnett on Thursday.

After the visit with the Spartans finishes today, Arnett plans to head to South Carolina. https://t.co/w4iBFFjVQA @HaleMcGranahan https://t.co/ekGMAJeoCF — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 8, 2026

Michigan State

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arnett began his visit to Michigan State earlier in the week. Similar to Colorado State, Iowa State and UCLA, Michigan State is also in the midst of a coaching change after parting ways with Jonathan Smith and acquiring former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The Spartans have already made some acquisitions for their offensive line: Ben Murawski, Nick Sharpe, and Trent Fraley. They have also acquired Ferris State athlete Carson Gulker. Arnett is from the Detroit area, so Michigan State would be closer to home for him.

South Carolina

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer disputes a pass interference call in the game with Clemson during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gamecocks are not undergoing a head coaching change, but they did fire offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley midseason and brought in Randy Clements from TCU. Nine different offensive linemen from South Carolina's 2025 team have jumped in the transfer portal.

So far, interior offensive linemen Hank Purvis and Carter Miller are the Gamecocks' only transfer portal acquisitions for their offensive front. Arnett, at the very least, could add depth for South Carolina if he commits there following his visit.