Wisconsin files tampering lawsuit against Miami over Xavier Lucas recruitment
The decision by football player Xavier Lucas to depart Wisconsin for Miami without his name being in the transfer portal has now resulted in legal action.
The University of Wisconsin and its NIL collective have filed a tampering lawsuit against the University of Miami, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
Wisconsin alleges tortious interference by Miami in the recruitment of Lucas, who left the Badgers for the Hurricanes despite being under a binding revenue-sharing contract with UW’s collective.
Wisconsin said in January it has “credible information indicating” that Miami engaged in impermissible contact with the player before he decided to move to that school.
Lucas announced his intention to transfer on Dec. 19, but said that Wisconsin refused to submit his name and information into the portal.
NCAA rules stipulate that schools have two business days to enter names into the portal after receiving notice of their intention to transfer.
Lucas then withdrew from Wisconsin and enrolled at Miami without officially entering the portal.
Wisconsin said that Lucas and the school “entered into a binding two-year NIL agreement reflecting his strong commitment to continuing with the Wisconsin football program.”
The player’s lawyer then accused Wisconsin of holding Lucas “hostage,” and that “Lucas owes Wisconsin NOTHING.”
“The school is holding him hostage,” attorney Darren Heitner said on X in January.
“It’s disgusting, illegal, and will be crushing for recruiting. Wisconsin can easily do the right thing and place him in the transfer portal. The silence on their end is deafening.”
As expected, the Big Ten will support Wisconsin in the case.
“The Big Ten Conference is aware of the litigation recently filed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison against the University of Miami and is in support of UW-Madison’s position,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
“As alleged, the University of Miami knowingly ignored contractual obligations and disregarded the principle of competitive equity that is fundamental to collegiate athletics.”
The league added: “The Big Ten Conference believes that the University of Miami’s actions are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework and is supportive of UW-Madison’s efforts to preserve it.”
Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Badgers last season, finishing the year with an interception and three pass defenses.
He was targeted 19 times in coverage and allowed 9 receptions while surrendering 127 yards and one touchdown, adding 18 stops and a half sack.
Lucas was considered the single-most effective defender on the Wisconsin football team a year ago, earning an 81.2 grade according to Pro Football Focus figures.
