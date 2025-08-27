Travis Kelce reacts to Jeremiah Smith endorsing his collaboration
Travis Kelce, who announced his engagement to Taylor Swift on Tuesday, has cemented his role as one of the most influential figures at the intersection of sports and fashion, and his latest project has amplified that reputation.
On Wednesday, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the nation’s top wide receiver at his position, spotlighted Kelce’s new partnership with American Eagle by promoting it on Instagram. Smith shared a campaign image and captioned it: “Legendary @americaneagle x @trukolorsbrand by Travis Kelce is out now 🦅 #AEPartner.”
Kelce, who has spent more than a year building the AE x Tru Kolors line, quickly showed his appreciation. The Kansas City Chiefs star dropped a short but emphatic comment under Smith’s post: “Yesssirrrr!!” The exchange highlighted Kelce’s growing influence in lifestyle branding and how college athletes like Smith are emerging as ambassadors linking sports and culture.
Travis Kelce And American Eagle Release Collaboration
American Eagle Outfitters announced the AE x Tru Kolors collaboration this week, describing it as a limited-edition collection created with Kelce’s brand, Tru Kolors. The partnership, more than a year in development, merges American Eagle’s dominance in Gen Z denim with Kelce’s vision and hands-on design approach.
Kelce called the project one of his most rewarding off-field ventures.
“I started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy,” Kelce said. “I want everyone to feel like there is something for them in the collection.”
The line debuts in two drops on Aug. 27 and Sept. 24, featuring more than 90 pieces priced between $14.95 and $179.95. It includes vintage-inspired tees, varsity jackets, chenille and cashmere sets, all designed with Kelce’s direct input.
Jeremiah Smith Headlines Athlete Campaign
Kelce tapped a diverse group of athletes to star in the campaign and embody the Tru Kolors philosophy of “live to play.” Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, is one of the faces leading the launch alongside tennis player Anna Frey, UConn guard Azzi Fudd, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.
Their involvement underscores how Kelce is framing the collection as more than clothing. American Eagle President Jennifer Foyle praised Kelce’s “infectious energy” and said his perspective inspired the team to elevate fabrics and fits. For Smith, the partnership connects him to one of the NFL’s most recognizable stars, illustrating how NIL has made college athletes central to brand storytelling.
In his freshman season, Smith continued Ohio State's tradition of being "WR U," following in the footsteps of legendary wideouts to pass through Columbus, like Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison Jr. Chris Olave, Santonio Holmes, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Michael Thomas, Joey Galloway and countless others. The 19-year-old not only won a national championship, he received several accolades like being named a second-team All-American, a Freshman All-American and first team All-Big Ten.
Smith and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2025 college football season with the biggest game on the Week 1 schedule by hosting the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Saturday at noon ET.