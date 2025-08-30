Who will replace Lee Corso on College GameDay following ESPN retirement?
Lee Corso will take his final bow on "College GameDay" when the show opens the 2025 college football season at Ohio State on August 30. After nearly four decades, his presence on Saturday mornings has become as familiar as kickoff itself.
Corso’s impact goes beyond football picks. His signature headgear routine made the program must-watch television and turned "College GameDay" into a cultural staple. As he steps away, ESPN faces the challenge of moving forward without one of its most recognizable voices.
The network has not named a replacement, but several options could serve to shape the post-Corso era. Here are five possibilities who might take on the role in their own way.
Nick Saban
Nick Saban joined College GameDay in 2024, adding a legendary coaching presence to the desk. His credibility and unmatched perspective from years on the sideline make him a strong candidate to carry authority in Corso’s absence. However, the terms of his contract with ESPN were never released so how long he may continue in his GameDay role is unknown.
Though unlikely to embrace the mascot headgear tradition, Saban’s ability to break down the game with clarity could anchor the show in expertise. Fans trust his voice, and his addition would provide continuity while elevating the program’s analytical weight.
Paul Finebaum
Paul Finebaum has long been one of the loudest voices in college football media. His radio empire and SEC Network presence have made him both polarizing and popular.
On College GameDay, Finebaum could provide the same spark Corso delivered through personality and candor. He thrives in debate, knows how to stir conversation, and connects deeply with the most passionate fan bases in the sport.
Josh Pate
Josh Pate has quickly become one of the sport’s rising media figures. As the host of his "College Football Show," formerly known as "Late Kick Live," he has built a loyal following with sharp analysis, engaging fan interaction, and a willingness to tackle both on-field and off-field aspects of college football. He is now working with several media companies, including On3, ESPN and Yahoo.
Pate’s mix of journalistic edge and entertainment value makes him an intriguing fit for ESPN. He represents a new generation of media voices who could keep GameDay relevant with younger fans while still appealing to traditional viewers.
Bussin’ With The Boys (Taylor Lewan & Will Compton)
Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, co-hosts of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, have developed one of the most recognizable football media brands. Their humor, chemistry, and unfiltered storytelling resonate with a broad audience. The pair also recently inked a deal with ESPN to appear on the network, specifically on the morning show "Get Up" with host Mike Greenberg.
As part of "College GameDay," the duo could inject a looser, more fan-driven energy. While unconventional, their popularity and connection to the culture of football could make them an appealing option if ESPN wants to push the show in a modern, podcast-inspired direction.
Steven Godfrey
Steven Godfrey is best known for his work as a college football journalist and co-host of the "Split Zone Duo" podcast. He brings deep institutional knowledge, investigative reporting, and a sharp understanding of the sport’s inner workings.
While less flashy than other names, Godfrey could provide GameDay with a credibility boost in analysis. His ability to explain the politics and structures behind the sport would diversify the show’s perspective and give fans a new dimension of coverage.
Corso’s retirement will leave a void that cannot be fully replicated. Whoever ESPN chooses will not simply replace him, but redefine the role for a new era of "College GameDay."