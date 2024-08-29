National Leaguers with 45+ home runs and 75+ stolen bases in their first 3 career seasons:@Dbacks Corbin Carroll (45-77 via his grand slam Wednesday)

Drew Stubbs (45-80)

Andrew McCutchen (51-78)

Hanley Ramirez (46-102)

Barry Bonds (65-85)

Eric Davis (45-106)

Bobby Bonds (67-109) pic.twitter.com/y4nosB6GLT