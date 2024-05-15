Arizona Diamondbacks' Slade Cecconi Historically Perfect in Early Goings of Latest Loss
Once again, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Slade Cecconi was absolutely dominant out of the gates Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds.
The 24-year-old rookie sat down the Reds lineup in order in each of the first two frames. Per PHNX Sports' Jesse Friedman, Cecconi became the first MLB pitcher in the last 50 years to be perfect through 2.0 innings in five consecutive starts.
Cecconi issued a walk to open the third, but then retired the side to escape the frame unscathed.
Unfortunately for the D-Backs, though, Cecconi was once again unable to keep up that dominance his second time through the lineup.
Cecconi gave up two singles, a double and a sacrifice fly in the fourth, allowing the Reds to tie the score at 2-2. Left fielder Will Benson then crushed a two-run home run off Cecconi in the fifth.
After getting worked for two singles to lead off the sixth, Cecconi regained his composure and got two more outs. Logan Allen came in to relieve him, though, and both inherited runners wound up scoring.
Cecconi's final line was six earned runs, seven hits, a walk and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work.
It was a similar performance to Cecconi's outing against the San Diego Padres on May 3, when he gave up six earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Cecconi made his season debut on April 21. He owns a 5.27 ERA, 0.988 WHIP and -0.1 WAR through five starts, all of which were perfect through 2.0 innings.
Still, Cecconi has provided Arizona with plenty of innings while Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez sit on the injured list. He has made it into the sixth inning in four of his five outings.
The D-Backs may be 2-3 in Cecconi's starts, but that's partially due to the average 2.8 runs of support the offense provides him with.
The Diamondbacks and Reds are set to face off in a rubber match Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. Brandon Pfaadt has been penciled in as Arizona's starter, while Andrew Abbott will be taking the mound for Cincinnati.
